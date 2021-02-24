Dublin, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North American Mobile Situational Awareness Market is Accelerating Out of Early Adopter Stage" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study examines the North American mobile situational awareness market.
For the purposes of this study, mobile situational awareness offerings are defined as software solutions that put near real-time information about critical field situations at the disposal of emergency first responder teams via their mobile devices.
This information usually includes mapping of the area and its surroundings, location and status of personnel and other markers, alerts, relevant photos and videos, and up-to-the-minute guidance from central command. While the typical form factor is the smartphone (regular or ruggedized), smart watch capabilities can also be provided, depending upon the vendor.
Key market trends, adoption dynamics, and potential growth opportunities are examined. Revenue forecasts are provided for two product categories:
1) Public Safety - firefighters, police, EMTs, etc.
2) Private Security - security guards in the enterprise sector, such as manufacturing, utilities, and health facilities. The total market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 37.8% over the study's 2019-2025 forecast period.
The mobile situational awareness market is in an early stage, with a number of both small and large vendors competing for attention and share. MSA product awareness and interest is accelerating in each of the two major target segments.
Current and prospective users of mobile situational awareness offerings will want to remain current on product enhancements and the growing array of industry participants. High-potential new customers should understand the affordability and benefits of this solution category, especially when compared to current Land Mobile Radio (LMR) technology. All stakeholders will want to track trends, partnership opportunities, and evolving customer needs.
Challenges to growth in today's mobile situational awareness market include:
1) Solutions remain a work in progress, prompting certain prospective customers to delay purchase and deployment,
2) Finding funding in government departments and overall cost sensitivity in private security settings,
3) A fragmented public safety sector that extends the approval process and complicates the sales cycle,
4) Customer concerns regarding privacy, security and reliability, and 5) The preponderance of technology laggards in the public sector.
Companies interviewed for this study include AT&T and Intrepid Networks.
