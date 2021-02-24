Vancouver, British Columbia, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global laboratory automation systems market is expected to reach a market size of USD 6.39 Billion in 2028, as a result of major R&D initiatives driving steady revenue growth, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Laboratory automated systems are becoming a major requirement in biological and chemical research industries as these solutions offer ideal approaches to protecting data and ensure that these data is easily available and accessible for laboratory personnel and teams, which in turn improves productivity of researchers as they can track everything that happens to a sample, enabling them to more efficiently monitor its entire history. These systems also allow researchers to control temperature, speed, stirring, and collect related data for graphical representation in real-time.

The laboratory automation system market revenue is increasing significantly due to increasing demand and deployment of automation systems in drug discovery. Advancements in technologies such as, Artificial Intelligence and automated data analysis are aiding research teams in handling large number of test samples and efficiently analyzing research data. These systems can operate for long hours with minimum monitoring and instruction. These systems enable researchers to focus on core tasks and efficiently utilize time otherwise spent on repetitive tasks.

Further Key Findings in the Report:

In October 2018, Roche Diagnostics partnered with DASA Group to create the world’s largest integrated core laboratory for performing next-generation research works.

In October 2020, Singapore adopted Rapid Automated Volume Enhancer (RAVE), which is a high-precision laboratory robot of ABB Robotics & Discrete Automation, to enhance their capabilities in rapid COVID-19 tests.

Europe is projected to register a steady CAGR of 5.3% between 2021 and 2028. This steady growth rate can be attributed to robust presence of major pharmaceutical companies and growing investment in research activities in countries in the region.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the laboratory automation systems market based on product, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028) Robotic Arm Microplate Readers Automated Workstation Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)

Drug Discovery

Clinical Diagnostics

Microbiology

Genomics

Proteomics

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028) Biotechnology Pharmaceutical Diagnostics lab Forensics Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



