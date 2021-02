24 February 2021

Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc

Issue of Supplementary Prospectus

The Board of Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc (the “Company”) are pleased to announce that the Company has today published a supplementary prospectus (the “Supplementary Prospectus”) relating to the offer of subscription for B ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company, details of which were set out in a prospectus issued by the Company on 13 October 2020 (the “Offer”).

The Supplementary Prospectus relates to the publication of the annual report and financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020 on 23 February 2021.

The Supplementary Prospectus has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority, and copies will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism , and from the Company's website: www.senecavct.co.uk/key-documents .

The Offer by the Company remains open for the 2020/21 and 2021/22 tax years.

For further information, please contact:

John Hustler, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at john.hustler@btconnect.com



Richard Manley, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at richard.manley@senecapartners.co.uk



Any enquiries in respect of the Offer should be directed to: