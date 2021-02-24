BOSTON, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John Dowd today announced that he will vote 100% of his 133,466 shares of Taronis Fuels, Inc. (“Taronis” or “the Company”) (OTCQB: TRNF) in support of each of Tobias Welo and Thomas Wetherald’s (the “Concerned Shareholders”) proposals on the WHITE Consent Card. Mr. Dowd believes that the changes proposed – including the removal of the five incumbent directors and the election of the Concerned Shareholders’ five nominees – will help unlock value for Taronis’ shareholders.



Mr. Dowd commented:

“As an investor who has watched Taronis’ share price decline 50% over the past year and received hollow promises from leadership of a more optimistic future, I firmly believe that it is time to reconstitute the Company’s Board of Directors. I am confident that the Concerned Shareholders’ highly-qualified director candidates will help reverse the sustained value destruction overseen by Taronis’ ineffective leadership team. In my view, Tobias Welo is extremely qualified to facilitate meaningful change and will always act in the best interest of shareholders, which is why I intend to vote the WHITE Consent Card in support of the Concerned Shareholders of Taronis.”

Forward Looking Statements

Any statements contained herein that do not describe historical facts, including future operations, are neither promises nor guarantees and may constitute “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements may include words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue,” the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. There is no assurance or guarantee with respect to the prices at which any securities of the Issuer will trade, and such securities may not trade at prices that are stated, estimated or implied herein. Any such forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current assumptions, estimates and expectations, but are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Numerous factors could cause actual future results to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including the risks and other risk factors detailed in various publicly available documents filed by the Issuer from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available at www.sec.gov, including but not limited to, such information appearing under the caption “Risk Factors” in Issuer’s Annual Report. John Dowd cautions readers not to rely on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. John Dowd disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in Issuer expectations or future events, conditions or circumstances on which any such forward-looking statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results may differ from those set forth in such forward-looking statements.

Contacts

Profile

Charlotte Kiaie / Bela Kirpalani, 347-343-2999

ckiaie@profileadvisors.com / bkirpalani@profileadvisors.com