CINCINNATI, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human Capital Management (HCM) company Paycor today announced it will be hosting a Virtual Summit called Talent Development Reimagined. The three-day event is comprised of eight sessions covering topics on talent development strategies to help employees reach their full potential, giving meaningful feedback and best practices on coaching and developing a multigenerational workforce. The free online webinar series will take place March 3-5, 2021.



The abrupt closure of many offices and workplaces nearly a year ago ushered in a new era of remote work for millions of workers. HR leaders have played a central role in reimagining personnel practices to build organizational resilience and drive value. These shifts in the workplace have brought about a renewed focus on the importance of talent management and development. According to McKinsey, COVID-19 has accelerated trends in the following areas of talent management: learning and growing, managing and rewarding performance, tailoring the employee experience and optimizing workforce planning and strategy.

Paycor’s Virtual Summit was created to address these trends and to help HR and business leaders craft a strong and durable talent strategy for the post-pandemic world.

Highlights of the three-day event include:

The keynote presentation titled, “Help Employees Reach Their Potential Through Performance Management” hosted by Joey Price, CEO of Jumpstart:HR. Joey will break down the value of performance management for employees and provide more clarity around the top hindrances to your organization’s growth.

A product release sneak peek for Paycor’s new Talent Development solution that will help organizations inspire their employee, align their workforce to company goals and improve efficiency.

The summit will include a total of eight sessions led by industry experts.

HRCI and SHRM credits are available for select sessions. For more information, click here.

Schedule at-a-Glance:

Day 1: Wednesday, March 3, 2021

When: 11:30 a.m. ET

What: “KEYNOTE: Help Employees Reach Their Potential Through Performance Management”

Who: Joey Price, CEO of Jumpstart:HR, LLC

When: 1:30 p.m. ET

What: “Strengthen Learning & Development Initiatives with Executive Coaching”

Who: Pam Lowe Cho, Founder and Principal Senior Executive Coach of Trek Executive Coaching

When: 3:00 p.m. ET

What: “How Much Is Too Much Information? Compliance of Performance Reviews”

Who: Julie Pugh, Assistant General Counsel at TopBuild

Day 2: Thursday, March 4, 2020

When: 11:00 a.m. ET

What: “Creating a Culture of Continuous Feedback: Best Practices from Paycor’s CHRO”

Who: Karen Crone, Chief Human Resources Officer at Paycor

When: 12:30 p.m. ET

What: “Strategies to Attract and Develop a Multigenerational Workforce”

Who: Megan Gerhardt, Professor of Management and Leadership at the Farmer School of Business at Miami University

When: 2:00 p.m. ET

What: “Driving a Positive Employee Experience with Performance Management”

Who: Elizabeth Stewart, Director of Customer Success at 7Geese, a Paycor Company

When: 3:30 p.m. ET

What: “New Product Release: Sneak Peek of Paycor Talent Development”

Who: Kelly Silverman, Director of Product Marketing at Paycor

Day 3: Friday, March 5, 2021

When: 12:00 p.m. ET

What: “Customer Exclusive: What's HR's Role in Talent Development? Help Employees Thrive”

Who: Martin McCarthy, Director of Talent Management & Learning at Paycor

To register for the Web Summit, click here.

Supporting Resources

About Paycor

Paycor creates HR software for leaders who want to make a difference. Our Human Capital Management (HCM) platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from the way you recruit, onboard and develop people, to the way you pay and retain them. But what really sets us apart is our focus on business leaders. For 30 years, we’ve been listening to and partnering with leaders, so we know what they need: HR technology that saves time, powerful analytics that provide actionable insights and dedicated support from HR experts. That’s why more than 40,000 medium & small businesses trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRES

Katy Bunn

(513) 307-6392

Kbunn@paycor.com

Marta Debski

Offleash for Paycor

(810) 956-4501

paycor@offleashpr.com