NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) announced several promotions today within its Technical Solutions division, including Grant Hagen, vice president of business operations; Jaime Orlando, vice president of communications; and Chris Walton, vice president of information technology. Hagen, Orlando and Walton will assume their new roles effective March 1 and will continue to report to Andy Green, executive vice president of HII and president of HII’s Technical Solutions division.



“The expertise and proven success of the newest members to our leadership team have made a positive impact on the transformation and growth of Technical Solutions,” Green said. “Grant, Jaime and Chris each significantly advanced their respective functions in recent years while driving operational success, increasing external brand visibility and positioning the division for business growth. I’m excited to continue partnering with them to shape the future of HII and Technical Solutions.”

Grant Hagen, Vice President of Business Operations for Technical Solutions

Hagen currently serves as senior director of business excellence and recently began overseeing Technical Solutions’ quality and facilities functions. He led the strategic integration of Hydroid and Spatial Integration Systems’ autonomy business as well as the development and ongoing construction of the Unmanned Systems Center of Excellence, in Hampton, Virginia.

Jaime Orlando, Vice President of Communications for Technical Solutions

Orlando is the current senior director of communications and in that role has transformed and matured Technical Solutions’ communications function. Under her leadership, the team has supported business growth objectives with the development and implementation of multiple successful strategic internal and external communications campaigns. Orlando has helped unify and elevate the HII brand and has driven increased exposure for the division in print and digital media.

Chris Walton, Vice President of Information Technology and Chief Information Officer for Technical Solutions

Walton currently serves as senior director of information technology and chief information officer. Under his leadership, the IT organization successfully advanced the division’s cybersecurity position, earned a perfect score on the Defense Contract Management Agency Defense Industrial Base Cybersecurity Assessment Center evaluation and implemented foundational technologies and processes to support Technical Solutions’ continued growth and expansion. In his new role as vice president, Walton will be responsible for guiding the successful coordination of Technical Solutions’ IT with HII’s corporate IT structure, processes and operations.

