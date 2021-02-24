SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miro , the collaborative online whiteboard platform used by nearly 15M people around the world, today announced its inclusion in Wing Venture Capital’s third annual Enterprise Tech 30 List . Miro is ranked as a top 10 company in the mid-stage category of this definitive list of the most promising, private enterprise tech companies across all stages of maturity.



The record-setting innovation Miro produced is a result of significant growth and momentum. In the past year, Miro more than tripled its user and customer base - from 3.7M users and 14,000 customers to nearly 15M users and more than 70,000 customers. To better support users, customers, and partners, the company steadily increased its headcount to nearly 700 employees across seven global hubs, including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Austin, Amsterdam, Perm, London, and Berlin.

“2020 created a new growth path for virtual collaboration tools, as there was a vital need to connect employees and drive real engagement while working remotely,” said Andrey Khusid, CEO and co-founder of Miro. “This resulted in companies of all sizes uncovering immense value in platforms like Miro, which helps teams around the globe innovate effortlessly. It’s an honor to have our vision and recent accomplishments celebrated by being named to Wing Venture Capital’s Enterprise Tech 30 List, alongside such an impressive group of startups transforming enterprises worldwide.”

This list and accompanying research are the product of a two-phase process to distill a stack-ranked list of the top venture-backed enterprise tech companies and to uncover key insights and trends driving the market. Of the over 15,000 venture-backed enterprise tech companies in consideration, 30 companies have been selected as the enterprise tech leaders.

“The companies named in the Enterprise Tech 30 are considered to be the most promising private, venture-back Enterprise companies. The selected companies are leaders in their category, driving the change and innovation we are seeing in the marketplace today,” said Peter Wagner, founder of the Enterprise Tech 30. “I want to congratulate all of the Enterprise Tech 30 listees, I look forward to seeing how each will grow and redefine their solutions in the changing landscape of 2021 as we navigate pandemic and post-pandemic challenges.”

For more information on the research methodology, additional insights, and to view the results, visit: www.enterprise tech30.com .

About Miro

Miro is an online whiteboard platform for team collaboration. The company was founded by Andrey Khusid and Oleg Shardin in 2011 as RealtimeBoard and rebranded as Miro in 2019. Miro is funded by ICONIQ Capital, Accel and several angel investors including two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry, Daniel Dines, founder and CEO of UiPath and Quentin Clark, Former CTO of Dropbox. Nearly 15 million users worldwide trust Miro to help distributed and remote teams co-create. To learn more, please visit www.miro.com .

About The Enterprise Tech 30 List

The Enterprise Tech 30 List facilitated by Wing Venture Capital is a definitive list of the top 30 most promising private companies in enterprise technology as determined by leading venture capitalists in the sector. The data signals for enterprise tech startups are opaque and/or unavailable outside of the companies themselves. The Enterprise Tech 30 opens the door on the private knowledge of the venture capital and corporate development communities to determine which Enterprise startups have the most potential to tectonically shift how tech enterprises operate for the better.

About Wing Venture Capital

Founded in 2013, Wing Venture Capital is the best-of-breed venture capital firm devoted to early-stage, long-term company building in technology for business. Wing emphasizes craftsmanship over volume and engages deeply with founders to help them create companies that matter. The body of work of Wing's award-winning team spans more than two decades and dozens of successful early-stage companies, 22 of which have gone on to achieve billion-dollar-plus outcomes following IPOs or acquisitions.

Contact

Allison Menozzi

PR & Corporate Communications Lead

allison@miro.com