The "Mycotoxin Testing Market by Type (Aflatoxins, Ochratoxin, Fumonisins, Zearalenone, deoxynivalenol, Trichothecenes, Patulin), Technology (Chromatography- & Spectroscopy-Based, Immunoassay-Based), Sample (Feed & Food), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report



The global mycotoxin testing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% to reach USD 1,337.2 million by 2025.



COVID-19 has led to a drastic shift in consumer demand away from restaurants, foodservice and other types of "food away from home" towards food consumed at home, requiring important changes in the way food supply chains operate. As the COVID-19 pandemic gathered pace, sales of "food away from home" (consumed in hotels, restaurants, catering and cafes) collapsed.

COVID-19 has led to disruptions in food processing industries, which have been affected by rules on social distancing, by labour shortages due to movement restrictions, and by lockdown measures to contain the spread of the virus. and the other measures taken by the regional governments, thereby limiting the number of people who can work together in small areas. Thus, the decline in 2020 in the mycotoxin testing market growth is mainly due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic. However, as these restrictions relax, and as certification requirements on products gain more attention via consumers, the market for mycotoxin testing would witness a significant growth in the next five years.

Cereals, grains, and pulses: The largest-growing segment of the mycotoxin testing market, by sample market

Based on sample, the mycotoxin testing market is segmented into food and feed. Among food samples tested, cereals, grains, and pulses recorded the highest CAGR, due to a greater level of contamination with various mycotoxins. Cereals, grains, and pulses are more susceptible to the co-occurrence of mycotoxins, thereby leading to an increased demand for testing, as they are used in various products for food processing.

By type, the aflatoxin segment is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

The aflatoxin segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR due to the growing prevalence of fungi-Aspergillus flavus and Aspergillus parasiticus. There are four major types of aflatoxins, namely, B1, B2, G1, and G2. Of these aflatoxins, aflatoxin B1 is a majorly produced toxin, and therefore it is regulated in the US at 20 ppb in agricultural products, which are used for human consumption. Crops such as maize, peanuts, groundnuts, cotton seeds, and tree nuts are prone to aflatoxin contamination. Exposure to aflatoxins for a prolonged period of time causes birth defects among infants, chronic diarrhea, and immunosuppression. Aflatoxins are potent carcinogens and could lead to cases of liver cancer. These factors have lead to growth in the mycotoxin testing market.

Asia Pacific: The largest-growing segment of the mycotoxin testing market, by mycotoxin testing region

Food security standards are increasingly becoming stringent in the Asia Pacific region to ensure safer supply of food and feed to individuals and livestock inside and outside the region. Governments have introduced various regulations for consumers, producers, and regulators. Japanese companies have been determined to match up to their national standards to international levels to gain a leading market position for food products in the global market. The lack of awareness among companies about food and feed safety standards has hindered the public health, for which the complete knowledge management system has to be specified.

Since the region is among the major growers and exporters of fruits & vegetables, it witnesses increasing concerns about the food safety of agricultural food products. The mycotoxin testing will experience significant growth in the mycotoxin testing market. The pandemic situation caused due to the outbreak of COVID-19 will impact food safety, as the consumers are becoming more aware regarding health issues and the safety of food products. These factors are projected to drive the growth of the mycotoxin testing market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Opportunities in the Mycotoxin Testing Market

4.2 Mycotoxin Testing Market: Key Countries, 2020

4.3 Mycotoxin Testing Market, by Type & Region, 2020

4.4 Mycotoxin Testing Market, by Technology, 2020

4.5 North America: Mycotoxin Testing Market, by Sample & Country, 2020



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Patent Analysis

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Implementation of Stringent Regulations Related to Mycotoxin Detection

5.3.1.2 Growth in International Trade

5.3.1.3 Growth in Consumer Awareness

5.3.1.3.1 Growth in the Number of Recalls and Border Rejections

5.3.1.4 Humid Atmospheric Conditions Leading to an Increase in Mycotoxins

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Lack of Food Control Systems, Technology, Infrastructure, and Resources in Developing Countries

5.3.2.2 High Capital Investment

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Expansion Opportunities in Emerging Markets for Mycotoxin Testing

5.3.3.2 Launch of Advanced Technologies for Detecting Mycotoxins

5.3.3.2.1 Co-Occurrence of Mycotoxins

5.3.3.2.2 Launch of Economic Multi-Toxin Analysis Systems

5.3.3.3 Increase in Demand for Cereal Products and Oats to Offer High Growth Opportunities for Mycotoxin Testing

5.3.3.4 Emerging Mycotoxins

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Inappropriate Sample Collection & Standardization

5.4 COVID-19 Pandemic Impact



6 Regulations

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Factors Affecting the Constitution of Mycotoxin Regulations in Food and Feed

6.2 International Body for Food Safety Standards and Regulations

6.2.1 Codex Alimentarius Commission (CAC)

6.3 Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI)

6.4 North America

6.5 Europe

6.6 Asia Pacific



7 Mycotoxin Testing Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Aflatoxins

7.2.1 the Presence of Aflatoxin Destroys 25% of the World'S Food Crops

7.3 Ochratoxins

7.3.1 Ochratoxins can be Detected Using the Liquid Chromatography & Mass Spectrometry Techniques

7.4 Fumonisins

7.4.1 the Presence of Fumonisins is Detected Using the Pathogen Identification Real Time (PCR) Method

7.5 Deoxynivalenol

7.5.1 Swine is the most Commonly Affected Livestock Due to Deoxynivalenol

7.6 Trichothecenes

7.6.1 Trichothecenes Naturally Occur in North America, Africa, South America, and Europe

7.7 Zearalenone

7.7.1 Zearalenone is Found to most Commonly Affect Corn and Its By-Products

7.8 Patulin

7.8.1 The Usage of Non-Thermal Processing Techniques Helps to Remove Patulin from Food Products

7.9 Others

7.9.1 Different Genera of Aspergillus Producing Cyclopiazonic Acid and Citrinin



8 Mycotoxin Testing Market, by Sample

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Operational Drivers

8.2.1 Stringent Food Safety Regulations

8.2.2 Globalization of Food Trade

8.3 Food

8.3.1 Cereals, Grains, and Pulses

8.3.1.1 Cereals are more Prevalent for Mycotoxin Contamination during the Stage of Vegetation or Storage

8.3.2 Milk and Milk Products

8.3.2.1 Permissible Limit for Aflatoxin M1 in Milk and Milk Products Lies in the Range of 0 and 0.5 PPB

8.3.3 Meat, Poultry, and Seafood

8.3.3.1 Commonly Occurring Mycotoxins in Poultry are Aflatoxins, Ochratoxins, Trichothecenes, and Fumonisins

8.3.4 Nuts, Seeds, and Spices

8.3.4.1 Thin Layer Chromatography (Tlc) is Widely Adopted to Detect the Presence of Mycotoxins in Nuts

8.3.5 Fruits & Vege Tables

8.3.5.1 Food Technologists Use Ozone for Aflatoxin Decontamination in Fruits and Vegetables

8.3.6 Others

8.3.6.1 Mycotoxin Residues are Commonly Found in Food Additives Despite Undergoing Heavy Processing

8.4 Feed

8.4.1 Cereals & Cereal By-Products

8.4.1.1 Mycotoxin Detection in the Feed is Conducted by Using High-End Technologies Such As Gc and LC-MS/Gc-Ms

8.4.2 Seeds & Seed Products

8.4.2.1 Oilseed Meals Form 20-30% of the Poultry Diet

8.4.3 Forage and Silage

8.4.3.1 Storage Fungi are more Prevalent to Contaminate Forage and Silage

8.4.4 Others

8.4.4.1 LC-MS and Elisa are the most Commonly Used Technologies in the Detection and Quantification of Mycotoxins in Feed

8.5 Impact of COVID-19 on Sample Application

8.5.1 Food: Highly-Impacted Application Industry

8.5.2 Feed: Least-Impacted Application Industry



9 Mycotoxin Testing Market, by Technology

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Chromatography- & Spectroscopy-Based

9.2.1 High Performance Liquid Chromatography (Hplc)

9.2.1.1 Cost-Effectiveness of Hplc is Driving the Growth of This Segment in the Market

9.2.2 Others

9.2.2.1 Gas Chromatography and Mass Spectrometry Techniques help in the Identification of Compounds with Low Detection Limits

9.2.2.1.1 Gas Chromatography

9.2.2.1.2 Liquid Chromatography

9.2.2.1.3 Coupled Chromatography

9.2.2.1.4 Tandem Spectrometry

9.3 Immunoassay-Based

9.3.1 Elisa Technique is Majorly Used in the Detection of Aflatoxins in Food Products and Ochratoxins in Baby Food



10 Mycotoxin Testing Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Regional Operational Drivers

10.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Mycotoxin Testing Across Regions

10.4 Europe

10.5 North America

10.6 Asia Pacific

10.7 Rest of the World (Row)



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

11.2.1 Dynamic Differentiators

11.2.2 Innovators

11.2.3 Visionary Leaders

11.2.4 Emerging Companies

11.3 Ranking & Market Share Analysis of Key Players

11.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Start-Up/Smes)

11.4.1 Progressive Companies

11.4.2 Starting Blocks

11.4.3 Responsive Companies

11.4.4 Dynamic Companies

11.5 Competitive Scenario

11.5.1 New Service, Technology, and Product Launches

11.5.2 Expansions & Investments

11.5.3 Acquisitions

11.5.4 Agreements, Collaborations, Partnerships, and Mergers



12 Company Profiles

12.1 SGS

12.2 Bureau Veritas

12.3 Intertek

12.4 Eurofins

12.5 Als Limited

12.6 Neogen

12.7 Asurequality

12.8 Microbac Laboratories, Inc.

12.9 Romer Labs

12.10 Symbio Laboratories

12.11 Merieux Nutrisciences

12.12 Omic Usa Inc.

12.13 Vicam

12.14 Agrifood Technology

12.15 AES Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

12.16 Tlr International Laboratories

12.17 Trilogy Analytical Laboratories

12.18 Premier Analytical Services

12.19 Charm Sciences

12.20 IEH Laboratories & Consulting Group

12.21 Bio-Check (Uk) Ltd.

12.22 Dairyland Laboratories, Inc.

12.23 Envirologix Inc.

12.24 Emsl Analytical, Inc.

12.25 Krishgen Biosystems



13 Adjacent & Related Markets

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Limitations

13.3 Meat Testing Market

13.3.1 Market Definition

13.3.2 Market Overview

13.4 Meat Testing Market, by Target Tested

13.4.1 Introduction

13.4.2 Pathogens

13.4.3 Species

13.4.4 GMOs

13.4.5 Allergens

13.4.6 Mycotoxins

13.4.7 Heavy Metals

13.4.8 Veterinary Drug Residues

13.4.9 Others

13.5 Meat Testing Market, by Region

13.5.1 Introduction

13.5.2 North America

13.5.3 Europe

13.5.4 Asia Pacific

13.5.5 Rest of the World (Row)

13.6 Shelf-Life Testing Market

13.6.1 Limitations

13.6.2 Market Definition

13.6.3 Market Overview

13.6.4 Shelf-Life Testing Market Size, by Food Tested

13.6.4.1 Introduction

13.6.4.2 Packaged Food

13.6.4.3 Beverages

13.6.4.4 Bakery & Confectionery Products

13.6.4.5 Meat & Meat Products

13.6.4.6 Dairy, Dairy Products, and Desserts

13.6.4.7 Processed Fruits & Vegetables

13.6.4.8 Others

13.6.5 Shelf-Life Testing Market, by Region

13.6.5.1 Introduction

13.6.5.2 Europe

13.6.5.3 North America

13.6.5.4 Asia Pacific

13.6.5.5 Rest of the World (Row)



14 Appendix

14.1 Discussion Guide

14.2 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal

14.3 Available Customizations

14.4 Related Reports

14.5 Author Details



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mwelbc

