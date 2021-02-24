New York, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Intelligent Power Module Market With COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Voltage Rating, Current Rating, Circuit Configuration, Power Devices, Vertical And Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03825779/?utm_source=GNW





Based on the circuit configuration, 6 – PACK IPM’s to account the largest share during 2020–2025.



IPMs with a 6-PACK circuit configuration means that there are 6 IGBT inside the IPM for the functioning of domestic and light commercial applications.It is also referred as C type circuit configuration.



A 6-PAC module is equipped with six IGBTs and six free-wheeling diodes, which usually have 600 V, 1200 V or 1700 V blocking voltage capability.The IGBTs and diodes often share the same current rating.



In some modules the DC- connections are not connected together; leaving space for shunt measurement.They are widely available in the market.



Manufactured by all major players such as Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), ON Semiconductor Corporation (U.S.), and Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), these IPMs are used in both consumer and light industrial applications such as washing machines, fans, air purifiers, pumps, kitchen hoods and others.



Automotive vertical to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In automotive, particularly the evolving hybrid electric vehicles (HEV), IPMs with high power ratings together with the high temperature associated with the engine room are used for thermal operating conditions.Therefore, in addition to the well-known requirements of improved IPM electrical characteristics and optimized system cost-performance, reliability and durability become very important factors in HEV applications.



Toyota developed the first-generation IPM that is the key part of the system for Hybrid Electric Vehicles. It was installed in the inverter for Toyota Prius, which was launched in Japan in 1997, and recently, the demands for not only mileage performance but also power performance in an HEV have been increasing.



APAC to record the highest growth rate in intelligent power module market during the forecast period

Many economically advanced countries have their manufacturing units in the developing economies of APAC, especially in China and India.The domestic markets in APAC are growing rapidly, owing to the rising per capita income of the middle-class population.



APAC is the fastest-growing market for IPM, with three of the top 10 largest economies in the world–China, India, and Japan.This market presents a huge potential for the growth of IPMs in the near future.



Greenfield projects related to energy generation from renewable sources are expected to provide a boost for the IPM market for the industrial vertical. Furthermore, the region is a manufacturing hub of consumer electronics products; therefore, IPMs have a large application in the consumer vertical in the region.



The intelligent power module market comprises major players such as Mitsubhishi Electric (Japan), Infineon Technologies (Germany), ON Semiconsuctor (US), Fuji Electric (Japan), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Semikron (Germany), ROHM Semiconductor (Japan), Sanken Electric (Japan), Future Electronics (Canada), and Maxim Integrated (US).



The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the intelligent power module market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



