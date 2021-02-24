New York, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market by Type, ROV & AUV Market by Application, Product, Propulsion System, System And Region - Global Forecasts to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05001209/?utm_source=GNW

(US). These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and South America. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. Industry experts believe that COVID-19 could affect UUV production and services by 25–30% globally in 2020.

Work Class Vehicles: The largest market share segment of the remotely operated vehicles market, by product type“

Work class vehicles is the product type segment contributing the largest share of the remotely operate vehicles market.Work class vehicles that weigh about 700 kg are known as light work class ROVs.



These vehicles are used in engineering and scientific research to capture, measure, construct, or conceal items underwater.The maximum depth range for light work class ROVs is between 2,000 and 3,000 meters.



Work class ROVs with robotic arm manipulators are used to grasp objects, pumps, and brushes for cleaning operations as well as for underwater pipeline or deep water rig construction. The electronic instruments used in work class ROVs include underwater cameras and lights; acoustic positioning instruments; Conductivity, Temperature, and Depth (CTD) recording instruments; tracking systems; and side-scan, bottom scan, and multi-beam sonar.



Electric Propulsion: largest market share segment of the remotely operated vehicles market, by propulsion type “



The electric propulsion is the fastest-growing segment of the UUV market.Electric systems contain lithium-ion batteries that are used in ROVs.



The lithium-ion batteries are used in small ROVs for increased endurance and greater operating range. These batteries are commonly used in combination with other propulsion systems for improving the efficiency and reliability of ROVs.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the ROV market.



Asia Pacific is projected to be the highest CAGR rate for the ROV market during the forecast period.The offshore industry is the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness positive growth.



The oil & gas blocks in the South China Sea are expected to propel exploration activities in the near future. Furthermore, the approval granted by the government of New Zealand to carry out offshore drilling is projected to influence the utilization of UUVs for further seismic surveys.



Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Saab AB (Sweden), Kongsberg Gruppen (Norway), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Oceaneering International, Inc. (US) are some of the leading players operating in the UUV market report.



