VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Mining Corp. (“Prime” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: PRYM, OTCQB: PRMNF, Frankfurt: A2PRDW) is pleased to announce that it has been named to the 2021 TSX Venture 50, an annual ranking of top performing listed companies from five industry sectors including, Mining, Oil & Gas, Clean Technology and Life Sciences, Diversified Industries and Technology.



The 2021 Venture 50 top performers were selected based on year-over-year performance across three equally weighted criteria: market capitalization growth, share price appreciation, and trading volume for the year ended December 31, 2020.

“We are extremely honored to be recognized and selected by the TSX Venture Exchange within the top 10 of Mining Companies,” stated Daniel Kunz, CEO of Prime Mining. “The past year has seen Prime Mining evolve on many fronts, namely the advancement of our high-grade gold silver deposit in Sinaloa Mexico, and the addition of a strong, experienced management and technical team and strategic shareholders Trinity Partners and Pierre Lassonde. We are very excited about the future as we continue to diligently work on unlocking value at Los Reyes. On behalf of our Board of Directors, I would like to extend our appreciation to the team at Prime Mining for their hard work and dedication and to our shareholders for their support along the way.”

Los Reyes Gold and Silver Project

Los Reyes is a district scale low sulphidation epithermal gold-silver project located in a prolific mining region of Mexico. Over $20 million in exploration, engineering and prefeasibility studies have been spent on the project over 2 1/2 decades by previous operators with development plans being held back due to declining gold prices. Historic data coupled with an existing and recently updated resource estimate has provided sufficient understanding to fast-track the project to production. However, there is substantial resource expansion upside based on open extensions of known deposits, multiple untested high priority exploration targets, and only 40% of the known structures systematically explored leaving 10 kilometres of untested strike length. Potential for significant growth of the resource remains strong.

Current Measured and Indicated pit-constrained oxide mineral resources include 19.8 million tonnes (‘mt’) containing 633,000 ounces of gold at 1.0 g/t and 16,604,000 ounces of silver at 26.2 g/t plus an additional 7.1 mt Inferred containing 179,000 ounces gold at 0.78 g/t and 6,831,000 ounces silver at 30 g/t.

About Prime Mining

Prime Mining is an ideal mix of successful mining executives, strong capital markets personnel and experienced local operators who have united to build a low cost, near-term gold producer at the historically productive Los Reyes project in Mexico. Prime Mining has a well-planned capital structure with significant team and insider ownership.

