Bank of Åland Plc
Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange
February 24, 2021, 4.15 p.m
Notification of an application for the admission of a security to trading in a regulated market
The Bank of Åland Plc has filed an application to Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd for the admission of the below-mentioned securities (EUR denominated covered bond issue) to trading in a regulated market.
Name of issue: Ålandsbanken EUR 200,000,000 Covered Bonds due 2024
ISIN code: FI4000490677
Issue amount: EUR 200 000 000
The Final Terms of the Issue are available at the issuer’s website:
https://www.alandsbanken.com/about-us/debt-investors/debt-programme
For further information, please contact:
Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, phone +358 40 512 7505
Ålandsbanken
Mariehamn, FINLAND
