Bank of Åland Plc

Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange

February 24, 2021, 4.15 p.m

Notification of an application for the admission of a security to trading in a regulated market

The Bank of Åland Plc has filed an application to Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd for the admission of the below-mentioned securities (EUR denominated covered bond issue) to trading in a regulated market.

Name of issue: Ålandsbanken EUR 200,000,000 Covered Bonds due 2024

ISIN code: FI4000490677



Issue amount: EUR 200 000 000

The Final Terms of the Issue are available at the issuer’s website:

https://www.alandsbanken.com/about-us/debt-investors/debt-programme



For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, phone +358 40 512 7505