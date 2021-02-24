New York, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market by Product, - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04664173/?utm_source=GNW





By Product, the systems segment to grow at the highest CAGR in the pharmaceutical membrane filtration market

On the basis of product, the pharmaceutical membrane filtration market is segmented into filters, systems, and accessories. The systems segment is estimated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of single-use technologies in membrane filtration.

• By application, the raw material filtration segment to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period



On the basis of application, the pharmaceutical membrane filtration market is segmented into final product processing, raw material filtration, cell separation, water purification, and air purification.The raw material filtration segment is estimated to witness high growth during the forecast period.



The increasing focus of regulatory bodies on ensuring the safety of the pharmaceutical manufacturing process has made this application a crucial part of the pharmaceutical processes.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the pharmaceutical membrane filtration market

The global pharmaceutical membrane filtration market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the expansion of key players in countries such as Singapore, China, and India and the significant spending on R&D activities in several APAC countries.



North America: the largest share of the pharmaceutical membrane filtration market

North America accounted for the largest share of the pharmaceutical membrane filtration market. This can be attributed to the presence of key biopharmaceutical manufacturing facilities in the region, significant spending on research and development (R&D) activities, and the presence of a well-established intellectual property system for innovative biologics



In-depth interviews were conducted with chief executive officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the pharmaceutical membrane filtration market.

•?By Respondent Type: Supply-side: 70%, Demand-side: 30%

•?By Designation: Executives: 25%, CXO, Directors: 20 %, and Managers: 55%

•?By Region: North America: 50%, Europe: 20%, APAC: 20%, and RoW: 10%



The major companies operating in the pharmaceutical membrane filtration market are Merck Millipore (Germany), Danaher (US), Sartorius Stedim Biotech (France), Parker Hannifin (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Simsii (US), Repligen (US), 3M Company (US), GEA Group (Germany), Koch Membrane System (US), Graver Technologies (US), Porvair Filtration Group (UK), Novasep (France), Synder Filtration (US), Amazon Filters (UK), Donaldson Company (US), Alfa Laval (UK), Advantec MFS (Japan), Meissner Filtration Products (US), Sterlitech Corporation (US), Eaton (Ireland), Asahi Kasei (Japan), Aquarden Technologies ApS (Denmark), Membrane Solution LLC (US), and Rankem (US). This study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage:

This study covers the pharmaceutical membrane filtration market across various segments.It aims at estimating the size of the market and its growth potential in different segments, namely, product (filters, systems, and accessories), application (final product processing, raw material processing, cell separation, water purification, and air purification), material (PES, PVDF, Nylon, PFTE, MCE & CA, PCTE, and Other Materials), technique (Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration, Nanofiltration, Reverse Osmosis, and Ion Exchange), and region (North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW).



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players operating in this market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the microbial identification market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, opportunities and Covid-19 impact.



