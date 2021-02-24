To

24 February 2021





Pursuant to §24 of the Capital Markets Act, Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes breakdown of debtors as at Friday 19 February 2021. Please find the data in the attached file.





The information will also be available on www.rd.dk .





Please note that the information for ISIN code DK0004616794 is incorrectly specified as cash loans. The error is expected to be corrected for the next publication.





Any additional questions should be addressed to Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Chief Analyst, phone +45 4513 2068.

