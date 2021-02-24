New York, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Release Coating Market Material, Formulation, Release Liner, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04674546/?utm_source=GNW

The growth of these sectors determines the growth of applications in the release coating such as the labels, tapes, hygiene, industrial, medical, food bakery, and others, which includes graphics and envelope. Some of these sectors, such as label and hygiene, are growing in double digits in developing markets like India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and other South East Asian countries.



Non-silicone release coating: the fastest-growing type of release coating in the material segment.



The increasing environmental regulations are restraining the growth of silicone release coating in North America and Europe, while lenient regulatory standards in the APAC drives the silicone release coating to grow faster than other regions. The strict regulatory standards are driving the non-silicone release coating to register the fastest growth in the material segment during the forecast period.

Hygiene application is the fastest growing in the release coating market.



Increasing penetration of hygiene products such as baby diapers, sanitary napkins, and adult incontinence products in the developing countries and increased consumption of premium hygiene products in the developed countries is expected to drive the global release coating market during the forecast period. The growing awareness, increasing consumer spending, and growth of e-commerce are the factors that are driving the hygiene application in the release coating market.



APAC estimated to be the fastest-growing market for release coating.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for release coating.This high growth is associated with the increasing penetration of hygiene products in the APAC countries.



China is projected to be the largest market for release coating in APAC, followed by Japan.India, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, and Malaysia are other major countries contributing to the growth of the release coating market in the region.



The growing pharmaceutical, retail, consumer goods, cosmetics, and household segments in the region drive the packaging industry, and with it, the label application grows, which holds the largest share in the APAC release coating market.

The semiconductor industry in the region is anticipated to pick growth with the increasing adoption of disruptive technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and 5G during the forecast period.This growth drives the demands of tapes application in the release coating market.



Countries such as Taiwan, China, Japan, and South Korea are the front runners in this upcoming development.



Release coating market is expected to decline in COVID-19 pandemic.



The impact of COVID-19 has been severe, with the release coating market estimated to decline by 15.4% in 2020 in terms of value. End-use applications such as hygiene and medical are estimated to register positive growth in 2020 due to panic buying of hygiene products at the start of COVID-19 and the increased medical attention in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All the other end-use applications in the release coating market are estimated to register negative growth due to factors such as lockdown, supply chain disruption, and decline in consumer spending affecting end-use industries such as packaging, electrical & electronics, logistics, hygiene & personal care, consumer goods, and retail.



The companies profiled in this market research report include are Dow (US), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Elkem (Norway), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan), Omnova Solutions Inc. (US), Momentive Performance Materials Inc. (US), Mayzo Inc. (US), HITAC Adhesives and Coatings (US) and SOLV Inc. 6(US) are some of the other leading companies in this market.



