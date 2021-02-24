SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datawiza , provider of one of the first Access Management as a Service (AMaaS) solutions, today announced it has joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) program to support the needs of Microsoft Azure customers who want to take advantage of Datawiza’s easy-to-deploy, cloud-delivered access management solution for hybrid multi-cloud environments.



The COVID-19 pandemic has signaled the end of a company’s ability to restrict corporate data access to company-issued devices and secure corporate networks or VPNs. Data lives beyond the firewall, and remote users access it from anywhere, using a variety of unsecured devices and networks. This makes confirming user identity, network access rights, and data access rights more important and more challenging than ever. Trust (authentication) and risk (authorization) are now inseparable and must be verified each time data is accessed based on continuously updated information – without hindering user productivity or requiring constant attention from administrators.

The cloud-native Datawiza platform helps companies implement a Zero Trust Architecture by providing a no-code/low-code solution to connect applications and services to Microsoft Azure Active Directory. The combined solution enables Single Sign On (SSO) and Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), and supports policy-defined, URL-level access controls based on detailed user and device attributes, such as group, role, IP, or browser.

Azure customers can use the Datawiza platform to migrate applications from legacy identity systems (e.g., CA SiteMinder, on-premises LDAP) to modern cloud-based Azure Active Directory without having to rewrite applications. Azure customers can also use the Datawiza platform to take a no code/low code approach to replacing custom local authentication systems, such as basic auth, with modern authentication protocols, such as OIDC/OAuth and SAML. With the cloud-delivered Datawiza platform, Azure customers can reduce the time and engineering effort required to achieve a secure Zero Trust Architecture by 10X.

“Our easy-to-deploy, cloud-delivered AMaaS is a best-in-class solution that enables security professionals and governance teams to execute on an access management strategy aligned with continuous risk and trust assessment across hybrid multi cloud environments,” said Dr. Canming Jiang, Co-Founder & CEO of Datawiza. “Our invitation to join MISA as an ISV partner recognizes the ability of Datawiza to easily integrate with other solutions in the Microsoft security ecosystem, and we are extremely pleased to be collaborating with other leading companies to enable customers to reduce the cost and complexity of access management and application security.”

“The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association has grown into a vibrant ecosystem comprised of the most reliable and trusted security software vendors across the globe. Our members, like Datawiza, share Microsoft’s commitment to collaboration within the cybersecurity community to improve our customers’ ability to predict, detect, and respond to security threats faster.” - Rani Lofstrom, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Microsoft Security

The Datawiza Access Broker is available in the Azure Marketplace . To get a free trial of Datawiza’s cloud-delivered AMaaS, visit the Datawiza website .

About Datawiza

The cloud-delivered Datawiza Platform offers Access Management as a Service (AMaaS) to secure applications and APIs based on the Zero Trust architecture, providing consolidated and continuous risk and trust assessment. Unlike other access management products (e.g., legacy web access managers) that are complex and siloed in hybrid environments, Datawiza offers large enterprises and SMBs a comprehensive, centralized and easy-to-deploy solution that allows every company to simplify access management, save time and increase security. Datawiza was founded in 2018 by security expert Dr. Canming Jiang, a veteran of Shape Security, now part of F5, and cloud expert Cunhao (Alex) Gao, a veteran of Google and Amazon. Get a free trial at https://datawiza.com.

