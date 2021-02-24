INVL Baltic Real Estate (hereinafter – “the Company”) informs that during the redemption process of the Company's shares due to the amendment of essential documents of the Company following the Law on Collective Investment Undertakings of the Republic of Lithuania, the Company redeemed 1,190,122 shares (9.05% of all shares issued by the Company) for EUR 2.6 mln. from the Company's shareholders. The Company's shareholders for the redeemed shares were paid on 24 February 2021.

According to the data of 24 February 2021, the Company owns a total 1,290,566 units of its own shares, which makes up 9.81 percent of all shares issued by the Company.

Structure of INVL Baltic Real Estate authorized capital as of 24 February 2021.

Type of shares Number of shares and total voting rights granted by the issued shares, units Number of votes for the quorum of the General Shareholders Meeting, units* Nominal value, EUR Total nominal

Value and authorised capital, EUR Portion of the authorised capital, % Ordinary registered shares 13,150,000 11,859,434 1.45 19,067,500 100

* According to the Law on Securities of the Republic of Lithuania, the shares owned by the Company are not considered to be deducted from the total number of shares granted with voting right of the issuer and are not counted into the quorum of the General Shareholders Meeting of the Company.

The share buy-back process is carried out under the decision of the General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company of 14 January 2021 on changing the essential provisions of the document of incorporation of the Company. These decisions created an obligation for the Company to buy back shares of the Company from shareholders who objected to these changes or did not vote for them.

The share buy-back price per share is EUR 2.2103, according to NAV as of 30 November 2020. The share buy-back process will last till 25 March 2021 (inclusive).

More information about the share buy-back process is provided here: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cdsPublic/viewDisclosure.action?disclosureId=1000516&messageId=1253019