Synchronous condensers play a vital role by generating lagging and leading reactive power, helping to stabilize the transmission grid. It also offers several advantages over other substitutes such as no harmonics, short-circuits power capability, and inertia to the transmission grid among others.



Synchronous condensers rated above 200 MVAr dominate the global market

The above 200 MVAr segment of synchronous condensers is expected to be the largest market, by reactive power rating, during the forecast period. This growth is evident owing to rising installations of synchronous condensers rated above 200 MVAr, especially in North America and Europe.

Hydrogen cooled synchronous condensers is the fastest growing segment during the forecast period in the global synchronous condenser market “

The hydrogen cooled synchronous condenser is estimated to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the adoption and efficiency of large-sized synchronous condensers for a reactive power rating of above 200 Mega Volt Amps (reactive) (MVAr).



By starting method, static frequency converters segment is expected to dominate the global synchronous condenser market.



Static frequency converters accounted for the largest share of the synchronous condenser market, it is also estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Low installation costs and low noise features of static frequency converters are expected to boost their demand in the synchronous condenser market

North America to lead the global synchronous condensers market in terms of growth rate.



The synchronous condensers market in North America is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The gradual phasing out of thermal power plants and increasing renewable power generation are driving the synchronous condensers market in the region.



Besides North America, Europe was one of the largest markets for synchronous condensers. The demand for synchronous condensers in Europe is mainly driven by rising HVDC network in the region.



The global synchronous condenser market is dominated by a few major players that have a wide regional presence. The leading players in the synchronous condenser market are Siemens (Germany), GE(US), Eaton (Ireland), ABB (Switzerland), and WEG (Brazil).



