Portland, OR, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the India GIS software market garnered $0.11 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $0.39 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 16.2% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, market size & estimations, key winning strategies, top investment pockets, major segments, and business performance.

Rise in adoption of GIS for facilities management, integration of GIS with mainstream technologies for business intelligence, and demand for the development of smart cities and urban planning drive the growth of the India GIS software market. However, the expensive nature and availability of open-source GIS software hinder the market growth. On the other hand, emerging technologies including geospatial AI along with the development of 4D GIS software create new opportunities in the coming years.

Impact of COVID-19 on GIS Software Market in India:

Market players including Esri are offering location mapping software to municipalities, NGOs, and research organizations to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Disaster management programs and websites have been launched to offer essential data, including tracking of health facilities and cases in various locations along with social vulnerability to keep people well informed.

Based on component, the software segment accounted for more than two-thirds of the total share in 2018 and is estimated to maintain its leadership position based on revenue during the forecast period. However, the services segment is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 19.4% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on software type, the desktop GIS segment contributed to the largest market share with nearly two-fifths of the India GIS software market revenue in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. On the other hand, the mobile GIS segment would grow at the highest CAGR of 17.3% from 2019 to 2026. The report also analyzes other segments such as server GIS, developer GIS, and others.

Based on end user, the transportation and logistics segment held the highest share with nearly one-fifth of the total market share in 2018 and is estimated to continue its largest contribution by 2026. However, the agriculture segment is expected to maintain the highest CAGR of 18.6% from 2019 to 2026. The research also discusses segments such as defense, oil & gas, construction, utilities, and others.

Leading market players discussed in the research include Autodesk, Caliper, Bentley System, General Electric Co., ESRI, Hexagon AB (Intergraph), Geosoft, Pitney Bowes, Marvel Geospatial Solutions Private Limited, and Trimble.

