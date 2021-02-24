Washington, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Small Business Administration's Interagency Task Force on Veterans Small Business Development (IATF) and Advisory Committee on Veterans Business Affairs (ACVBA) will hold virtual public meetings on March 3 and 4, respectively, via Microsoft Teams.

"Our advisory committees are dedicated to addressing the challenges faced by the military and veteran small business community, especially as businesses work to recover and rebuild in the wake of the pandemic," said Larry Stubblefield, Associate Administrator for the SBA's Office of Veterans Business Development. "The continued collaboration between federal agencies, veteran service organizations, and veteran-owned small businesses during these quarterly meetings provides a critical opportunity to further support and advocate for veteran small business owners nationwide.”

The IATF will meet on Wednesday, March 3, from 1 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. (EST) via this Microsoft Teams link . To join the meeting by phone instead, use (202) 765-1264 and Conference ID: 422 331 000#.

The ACVBA will meet on Thursday, March 4, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (EST) via this Microsoft Teams link . To join by phone instead, dial (202) 765-1264 and enter the Conference ID: 422 462 191#.

The IATF meeting will include committee member updates from the Departments of Defense, Labor, Treasury, and Veterans Affairs; General Services Administration; Office of Management and Budget; North Carolina Military Business Center; Student Veterans of America; and American Legion. Committee members will also receive the latest updates on veteran-owned small business access to federal surplus property.

The ACVBA meeting will include opening remarks from the SBA's Office of Veterans Business Development's Associate Administrator and ACVBA Chairwoman, followed by guest speakers' briefings. The presentations will include briefings from the SBA on veteran's business development, veteran-owned small business access to federal surplus property, rural and underserved veteran-owned small business populations, and access to capital. The meeting will also include a VA small business update from the Department of Veterans Affairs as well as updates on the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) CVE transfer from VA to SBA.

Public comments and questions are strongly encouraged to be submitted in advance by March 1 via email to veteransbusiness@sba.gov or by phone at (202) 205-6773. For technical support, please visit the Microsoft Teams support page . Meeting presentations and minutes will be available after both meetings at www.sba.gov/ovbd, under the "Federal Advisory Committees" section.

NOTE: Building on a month of strong results, the Biden-Harris Administration and the U.S. Small Business Administration are taking steps with the Paycheck Protection Program to further promote equitable relief for America’s mom-and-pop businesses. Recently reported data illustrates the agency is making real strides in ensuring these funds are reaching underserved communities, and continues to be a focus in the Veteran-Owned Small Business community.





