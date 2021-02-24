New York, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Food Anti-Caking Agents Market by Type, Application, Source & Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03552634/?utm_source=GNW

Majority of anti-caking agents are found with E-numbers from 500 to 599.



The market has seen substantial modification in industry trends in recent years, as the market is shifting its focus toward natural alternatives from man-made synthetic sources of food anti-caking agents. This trend is expected to continue and change the way in which food anti-caking agents will be used in the food & beverages industry in the upcoming years.



By type, the calcium compounds subtype is projected to account for the largest market in the food anti-caking agents market during the forecast period.

Some of the widely used calcium compounds include calcium silicate, calcium aluminium silicate, and calcium ferrocyanide among others.Calcium silicate (E552) is the chemical compound obtained by reacting calcium oxide and silica in various ratios.



It is a white free-flowing powder derived from limestone and diatomaceous earth.The additive is approved ‘safe’ by the FAO and WHO.



The compound is permitted in the US and European Union, but is restricted from usage in Australia & New Zealand.



By application, the seasonings and condiments subtype is projected to be the fastest growing segment in the Food anti-caking agents market during the forecast period.

Sodium silicate, commonly known as silica, is mostly used in spices, while calcium stearate, magnesium stearate, and potassium stearate may also be used.The manufacturers of pure spices mention anti-caking agents in their ingredient declaration as a practice to comply regulatory guidelines and consumer acceptance.



A large number of food anti-caking agents are used in table salts including calcium aluminum silicate, calcium silicate, magnesium carbonate, magnesium silicate, magnesium stearate, silicon dioxide, and sodium aluminum silicate.



By source, the liquid sub-segment is projected to obtain the fastest growth rate in the Food anti-caking agents market during the forecast period.

Synthetic/man-made anticaking agents are manufactured from chemicals and other artificial substances such as silicates and acids.Some of the most commonly used food anti-caking agents can be given as calcium silicate, magnesium carbonate, and sodium aluminosilicate, and sodium dioxide.



Many key companies such as EVONIK, PPG Industries, Inc., and Solvay S.A. engage in the manufacture of these compounds.



