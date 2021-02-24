Northbrook, IL, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Check Corp., a leading provider of image capture and payments processing technology, is proud to announce the addition of Sarah Schmidt in the role of Human Resources Director. In the new position, Schmidt oversees personnel-related matters for all company employees, including the corporate locations for the complete family of Digital Check companies.

The addition of a dedicated human resources director is indicative in many ways of the company’s aggressive growth in recent years, which has included expansions into several new states and multiple mergers and acquisitions.

“As our company has grown and diversified its business model, with it has come an ever-increasing need to attract and retain talented employees,” says Lynne Tagge, Digital Check’s chief financial officer. “Digital Check’s investment in the corporate structure to support those employees is an important step in our success now and in the future.”

Over the past decade, Digital Check has expanded its core check image capture business to include digital microfilm conversion, banking software, and cash automation solutions. The company’s acquisitions during that period include Enternet, Inc., of Dallas; Idaho-based nextScan Inc.; the Michigan-based SmartSource division of Burroughs, Inc.; and most recently, Benchmark Technology Group in Georgia.

Schmidt joins Digital Check from the Wistron Corporation, a major international electronics and manufacturing firm. Overall, she has more than 15 years’ experience in human resources, including over a decade in the manufacturing and technology industries. She earned a bachelor's degree in Human Resource Development from Northeastern Illinois University, and a master’s degree in Human Resource Management from Webster University. She will support Digital Check from its headquarters in Northbrook, IL.

