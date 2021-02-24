Khalil Salman, M.D. CIIP has joined Hyperfine Research, Inc. as the company’s Director of Clinical Informatics. Dr. Salman is a Radiologist Informaticist and former Surgeon with international recognition for his expertise in imaging informatics and IT applications to improve healthcare delivery and precision medicine.

Khalil Salman, M.D. CIIP has joined Hyperfine Research, Inc. as the company’s Director of Clinical Informatics. Dr. Salman is a Radiologist Informaticist and former Surgeon with international recognition for his expertise in imaging informatics and IT applications to improve healthcare delivery and precision medicine.

Guilford, CT, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Khalil Salman, M.D. CIIP has joined Hyperfine Research, Inc. as the company’s Director of Clinical Informatics. Dr. Salman is a Radiologist Informaticist and former Surgeon with international recognition for his expertise in imaging informatics and IT applications to improve healthcare delivery and precision medicine. As Director, he is responsible for creating simplicity for users of the company’s SwoopTM Portable MR imaging system through insightful clinical workflow design and deep integration into existing clinical and enterprise systems.

“Dr. Salman is an expert in data flow and analytics across the medical continuum, including EMR, PACS and many other clinical enterprise systems,” said Hyperfine’s Chief Medical Officer and Chief Strategy Officer, Dr. Khan Siddiqui. “His insights will immediately complement our deep bench of talent to yield simplicity across our entire user experience and workflow.”

“Hyperfine is forcing all of us in clinical practice to rethink what’s possible, both inside the patient room and across the world. In joining Hyperfine, I get to practice medicine on a global scale by transforming healthcare and democratizing MR imaging everywhere,” commented Dr. Salman. “I will be working closely with clinicians as well as our team to develop innovative ways to integrate Swoop™ into clinical workflows and electronic medical records in service to clean, obvious workflow and system integration.”

Dr. Salman served as Assistant Professor of Medical Imaging and Director of Medical Imaging Informatics at the University of Arizona and Banner Health before joining Hyperfine. He is a fellowship-trained Certified Imaging Informatics Professional (CIIP) with 22 years of experience in clinical, IT/Informatics, and research environments.

He received his medical degree from the University of Jordan and completed his Diagnostic Radiology residency at the University of Arizona. He is a dual fellowship-trained radiologist in Imaging Informatics and Abdominal Imaging from the University of Arizona. He also trained in Nuclear and Molecular Imaging at Emory University and Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in Qatar.

About Hyperfine Research

Hyperfine lives to make MR imaging available to everyone . The Swoop™ Portable MR Imaging System is the result of a total rethink of MR’s potential in the healthcare landscape. What if MR imaging didn’t require a dedicated suite, extensive training or expensive upkeep? Let’s use the wonders of high-field MRI for the appropriate patients, and deploy Swoop™ at the point-of-care for everyone else. Hyperfine received market-ready FDA clearance for its portable MR imaging for the brain and head of patients of all ages in August 2020, and received an additional clearance for its deep-learning image analysis software in January 2021. Since its launch, Swoop™ has been honored repeatedly, as one of two finalists for the Best New Radiology Vendor of 2020 by Aunt Minnie, the winner of the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) 2020 incubatED Medical Device Innovation Challenge, with a Best Practices Product Innovation Award from Frost & Sullivan, and most recently as a 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree from CES. Hyperfine is part of 4Catalyzer, a health technology incubator with facilities in CT, NY, CA and Taiwan. www.hyperfine.io.

###

Attachment

Chris Ward Hyperfine 1-866-SWOOP-MR cward@hyperfine.io