Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Single-Use Sterile Connectors Market will grow with a CAGR value of around 12.5 percent over the forecast period [2021-2026].
Single-use sterile connectors are an economical and feasible solution in the biopharmaceutical manufacturing sector. Less maintenance regarding connector cleaning along with minimal risk associated with contamination makes the product highly preferable in clinical laboratories. Meeting regulatory guidelines with respect to product quality, durability, and safety will drive the single-use sterile connectors demand.
Genderless single-use sterile connectors holds a promising future
Genderless sterile connectors are easy to connect without any risk to maintain inventory count due to their mating with other connectors. They are easy to use and manage due to their less complexity. Companies are investing more in the enhancement of these neutral connectors to standardize the market.
Rising demand from vendors to standardize the overall biopharmaceutical production technology will drive the demand for these connector types. Gendered connectors can only be connected with the female counterpart which in turn require to maintain stock availability of two connectors type. By adopting genderless sterile connectors, the process becomes more standardized as there will be no surplus or deficit of one kind of sterile connectors. However, in terms of a practical approach, the industry manufacturers are still adopting gendered single-use sterile connectors despite their heavy inclination towards neutral connectors.
Product standardization trend by adopting disposable connectors
Large-scale industry players have shown keen interest in standardizing the overall production process by using single kinds of connectors. These standardized products will help to achieve better costing and time management in the production process. Minimizing risk pertaining to contamination, cleaning, workflow will drive the product demand. Disposable sterile connectors are the best solution offered in the pharmaceutical industry to curb the inefficiency arising due to the healthcare industry crisis during the pandemic.
High demand in the North America Biopharmaceutical market
A large presence of biopharmaceutical companies with high interest in new technology adoption will stimulate the U.S. single-use sterile connectors market growth. Meeting FDA guidelines along with an increase in expenditure in the medical industry are key attributing factors in driving regional industry growth.
Companies focus on more compatible products
The leading companies are offering wide product availability and are also working to enhance product functionality by adopting newer techniques. Merck Millipore, Pall Life Sciences, General Electric, Sartorius AG, Saint Gobain, MEDInstill, CPC (Colder Products Company), Thermo Fisher, Corning Incorporated, and Danaher are major industry players.
