However, decline in demand for displays in retail sector due to drastic shift towards online advertisement and shopping hampering the growth of the market.



OLED technology to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

OLEDs, due to their efficiency, superior color reproduction, and thin form factor, are expected to penetrate the television segment at a high rate during the forecast period.OLED panels for television sets are considerably more expensive to produce than modern LCD panels because of the lower yields of OLEDs.



With improved yields, the prices of OLED television panels will decline rapidly.Using OLED panels in smartphones enables the production of highly bright light, low power consumption, and thin and lightweight form factor.



Samsung Display is the leading producer of small and medium-sized active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) displays for smartphones and other devices.Samsung has utilized its AMOLED displays in its flagship smartphones, such as the Galaxy lineup.



With Apple’s adoption of AMOLED displays in its smartphones, the market witnessed exponential growth from 2018 to 2019, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.



Smart wearables to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The smart wearables display market segment is expected to witness high growth on the back of growing demand for HMDs.AR and VR HMDs are comparatively new products in the market and have a wide application scope across a number of industries.



Smart wearable display devices and electronic screens have revolutionized the electronics industry by offering users with interactive capabilities.Displays in such devices ideally require wide viewing angles, high resolution, high performance, optimum contrast, and high brightness.



Researchers have come up with display technologies such as LCD, LCoS, OLED, and Micro-LED.



APAC to account the largest share during 2021–2026.

APAC is a leader in both production and consumption of display panels.The region has witnessed significant advancements in the display device market, along with rapid changes in terms of the adoption of new technologies.



APAC will continue to witness a major demand for smartphone displays during the forecast period.Renowned smartphone vendors, including Samsung, Sony, Panasonic, Huawei, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo, are based in the region.



Apart from smartphone manufacturers, increasing number of HMD manufacturers in APAC is also likely to raise the demand for display panels for smart wearable devices in the region during the forecast period. The display market in APAC is also expected to witness significant growth in the television, automotive display, and large format display segments during the forecast period.



In-depth interviews have been conducted with chief executive officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the display marketplace.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 47%, Tier 2 – 33%, and Tier 3 - 20%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives - 40% and Managers - 60%

• By Region: North America - 40%, Europe - 35%, and APAC - 25%



The display market comprises major players such as Samsung Electronics (South Korea), LG Display (South Korea), Sharp (Foxconn) (Japan), Japan Display (Japan), Innolux (Taiwan), NEC Corporation (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Leyard Optoelectronic (Planar) (China), BOE Technology (China), AU Optronics (Taiwan), and Sony (Japan).



The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the display market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



