New York, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Differential Market by Type, Drive Type, ICE & Hybrid Vehicle, Off-Highway, Component Aftermarket and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05486765/?utm_source=GNW





Following this demand-led growth, key OEMs have begun to focus on the development of customer-centric SUVs, compact SUVs, or MUV models. These factors would consequently influence the market for multi-wheel drive systems, which in turn would drive the demand for the automotive differential.

With progression in time, the COVID-19 impact has severely disrupted the supply chain for entire automotive ecosystem.This has halted production facilities across the globe resulting in disruption in the exports of the automotive components.



This scenario is expected to affect automotive differential market, as the growth of the market is directly related to the production of the vehicles.The global production of vehicle pre-COVID-19 was expected to reach from ~90-95 million units in 2020 to ~110-115 million units by 2025.



According to OICA, though global vehicle production declined by 5.2% between 2018-2019, the production outlook was supposed to showcase significant growth from 2021-2022 owing to multiple steps taken by OEMs, as well as some government, to attract customers.



Electronic limited slip differential to be the fastest growing differential type of the automotive differential market.



The differentials are now getting replaced by the Electronic Limited Slip Differential (ELSD).The ELSD system provides sufficient torque to each wheel with the help of an electronic control unit.



The system is useful in case of slippage, as the extra torque is transferred to the wheels with the most traction. The system offers better handling during high-speed curves and lane changes.



Asia Oceania to be the largest growing market for Automotive Differential Market

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to dominate the automotive differential market and is projected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period.Asia Oceania is projected to lead owing to the large vehicle production compared to other regions.



Asia Oceania contributed about 50–55% of the global vehicle production in 2019.With the increase in vehicle production, the demand for automotive differential is projected to grow at a significant rate.



Also, a growing inclination towards all-wheel and four-wheel drive integrated vehicles in Asian countries has increased the popularity of off-road vehicles and sports cars. These factors are likely to attribute to the overall market growth during the forecast period.



The study contains insights provided by various industry experts. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:



Breakup of primary respondents

The study contains insights provided by various industry experts, ranging from differential manufacturers, OEMs, and Tier-1 suppliers to regional associations members. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Stakeholder: Demand Side - 20%, Supply Side – 80%

• By Designation: C level - 10%, D level - 30%, Others – 60%

• By Region: North America - 20%, Europe - 20%, Asia Oceania - 60%



The automotive differential market is led by globally established players such as GKN (UK), JTEKT (Japan), Eaton(Ireland), Schaeffler (Germany), American Axle (US) and ZF (Germany). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the automotive differential market with their company profiles, SWOT analysis of the top 5 companies, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage

The automotive differential market has been segmented on the basis of drive type (front wheel drive, rear wheel drive, and AWD/4WD), differential type (open differential, locking differential, limited-slip differential, electronically controlled limited-slip differential, and torque vectoring differential), aftermarket components (differential bearings, differential gears, and differential case), on highway vehicle (passenger car, light commercial vehicles, buses, and trucks), off-highway vehicle (construction & mining equipment, agriculture tractors, forklifts), hybrid vehicle (PHEV) and region (Asia Oceania, Europe, North America, and RoW).



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:



This report provides insights with reference to the following points:

Country-level market for automotive differential by Differential type: The report offers in-depth market sizing and forecast up to 2025, by differential type (open differential, locking differential, limited-slip differential, electronically controlled limited-slip differential, and torque vectoring differential). The market sizing for the hybrid and off-highway vehicle market is covered at regional levels.



Market coverage by aftermarket component & hybrid vehicle type for PHEV at the regional level

The report provides “Market Share” of the leading players in the automotive differential market.



Market Development: The report provides comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets for automotive differential market across different regions.



Product Development/Innovation: The report gives detailed insights into R&D activities, upcoming technologies, and new product launches in the automotive differential market.

Market Diversification: The report offers detailed information about untapped markets, investments, new products, and recent developments in the automotive differential market.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05486765/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001