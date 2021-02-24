NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pawar Law Group announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) from May 11, 2020 through November 4, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for bluebird bio, Inc. investors under the federal securities laws.



To join the class action, go here or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email info@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) data supporting bluebird’s U.S. Biologics Licensing Application (“BLA”) submission for LentiGlobin for sickle cell disease (“SCD”) was insufficient to demonstrate drug product comparability; (2) defendants downplayed the foreseeable impact of disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s BLA submission schedule for LentiGlobin for SCD, particularly with respect to manufacturing; (3) as a result of all the foregoing, it was foreseeable that the Company would not submit the BLA for LentiGlobin for SCD in the second half of 2021; and (4) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 13, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

No class has been certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you hire one. You may hire counsel of your choice. You may also do nothing at this time and be an absent member of the class. Your ability to share in any future recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

