Additionally, growing clinical trials exploring the use of IORT for various cancer applications is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to market players. However, the complex nature of technology coupled with a shortage of trained personnel and preference of conventional radiotherapy over IORT by physicians owing to reimbursement coverage are the major factors that are expected to restrain the growth of this market.



The system/accelerators segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on product type, the intraoperative radiation therapy market products market is segmented into system/accelerators, treatment planning systems, applicators & afterloaders, and accessories.The systems/accelerators segment is expected to account for the largest share of the IORT products market in 2019.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to the low cost of accelerators as compared to advanced radiosurgery products, growing applications of IORT products in cancer treatment, and the development of technologically advanced mobile systems/accelerators.



The breast cancer segment is expected to hold the largest share of the intraoperative radiation therapy market, by application, during the forecast period.

Based on application, the intraoperative radiation therapy market is segmented into breast cancer, brain tumor, gastrointestinal cancer, head and neck cancer, colorectal cancer, endometrial and cervical cancer, lung cancer, and other cancers.The breast cancer segment is expected to account for the largest share of this market in 2019.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to a high prevalence of breast cancer, coupled with advantages offered by IORT such as the reduced amount of irradiation, shorter treatment time, and lesser clinical risks.



Europe to account for the second-largest share of the global market in 2019.

The intraoperative radiation therapy market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.Europe is expected to account for the second-largest share of the global intraoperative radiation therapy market in 2019.



The growing incidence of cancer, supportive government initiatives, and the implementation of intraoperative radiation therapy market training programs & conferences/symposiums are the major factors propelling the demand for intraoperative radiation therapy market products in Europe. Furthermore, several key market players are focusing on enhancing their intraoperative radiation therapy market products to improve the quality of patient care across Europe.



A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1–45%, Tier 2–34%, and Tier 3– 21%

• By Designation: C-level–47%, Director-level–33%, and Others–20%

• By Region: North America–35%, Europe–32%, Asia Pacific–25%, Latin America–6%, and the Middle East & Africa–2%



Some of the prominent players in the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market include ZEISS Group (Germany), iCAD, Inc. (US), Eckert & Ziegler (Germany), Elekta AB (Sweden), GMV Innovating Solutions (Spain), Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (US), IntraOp Medical, Inc. (US), Isoray, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Sordina IORT Technologies (Italy), Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (US), SeeDos Ltd. (UK), IsoAid LLC (US), Ariane Medical Systems Ltd. (UK), Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India), Salutaris Medical Devices (US), Brainlab AG (Germany), RaySearch Laboratories (Sweden), REMEDI Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (US), among others.



Research Coverage

This report studies the IORT market based on product and service, technology, application, and region.It also covers the factors affecting market growth, analyzes the various opportunities and challenges in the market, and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.



Furthermore, the report analyzes micromarkets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five main regions (and the respective countries in these regions).



Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enable established firms as well as entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them to garner a larger market share. Firms purchasing the report could use one or a combination of the below-mentioned strategies for strengthening their market presence.



This report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the Intraoperative radiation therapy market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the Intraoperative radiation therapy market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the Intraoperative radiation therapy market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.



