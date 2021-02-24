Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Bariatric Medical Chairs & Examination Tables Market will grow with a CAGR value of 7.2 percent during the forecast period [2021 to 2026]. The growing geriatric population will support the rising demand for such specialty chairs and examination tables from 2021-2026. As per the report published by the U.S. Census Board, the number of geriatric patients whose age is above 65 years in the U.S. is estimated to reach more than 98 million by the end of 2060. Moreover, the rising bariatric and geriatric surgeries will support the market growth.







Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Bariatric Medical Chairs & Examination Tables Market - Forecast to 2026"

https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-bariatric-medical-chairs-examination-tables-market-2742





Key Market Insights

The clinical & infusion chair will be the fastest-growing segment owing to increasing geriatric and bariatric patients residing at home care settings and increasing demand for automatic chairs and tables

The portable type of medical chair will be the fastest and largest segment in the market owing to its effortless transportation management for obese and geriatric patients

The electric or automatic adjustment type medical chair and examination table will be the fastest-growing segment

Amico, Carolina, Direct Healthcare Group, Electric Mobility, Gardhen Bilance, GF Health Products, Hill-Rom, HMS-VILGO, Horcher Medical Systems, Novum Medical Products, Knightsbridge Furniture, Krug, Navailles, Pardo, Sotec Medical, Stance Healthcare, Teal, VERMEIREN, WIELAND, Winco Mfg., LLC, NewLeaf Home Medical, K Care Healthcare Equipment, Kwalu, Nemschoff, Global Care, Axis Medical and Rehabilitation, Magnatek Enterprises, and IoA Healthcare among others are the top players in the bariatric medical chairs & examination tables market.





Browse the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-bariatric-medical-chairs-examination-tables-market-2742





Operation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)

Manual Adjustment

Electric/Automatic Adjustment

Portability Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)

Portable [With Leg Rest & Reclining]

Standalone [Without Leg Rest & Reclining]

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)

Home Care & Long-Term Chairs

Clinical & Infusion Chair

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Website: Global Market Estimates



Contact: Yash Jain Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com Phone Number: +1 602 666 7238