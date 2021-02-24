New York, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Natural Language Processing Market by Component, Type, Application, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05834031/?utm_source=GNW

The rise in the adoption of NLP-based applications across verticals to enhance customer experience and increase in investments in the healthcare vertical is expected to offer opportunities for NLP vendors.

The global spread of COVID-19 has generated numerous privacy, data protection, security, and compliance questions.These challenges have increased the need for companies and organizations to secure and analyze their sensitive data for strategic business decisions.



New practices such as work from home and social distancing have increased the requirement of NLP solutions and services, and the development of digital infrastructures for large-scale technology deployments.Organizations are implementing NLP solutions and services to access the landscape of scientific papers relevant to the coronavirus pandemic.



Moreover, scientists are developing COVID-19 therapeutics which uses NLP technology to track new papers, particularly around drug or vaccine safety.



The services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The NLP market is segmented on the basis of components into solutions and services.The services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



NLP services play a vital role in the functionality of NLP platform and software tools.These services are an integral step in deploying tools and are taken care of by solution, platform, and service providers.



The demand for NLP software tools and platform is increasing globally due to the rising demand to gain real-time insights from voice or speech data across BFSI, healthcare and life sciences, and retail and eCommerce vertical.



On-premises segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The NLP market by deployment mode has been segmented into on-premises and cloud.Enterprises opt for the deployment mode based on their requirements regarding the scalability and level of data security required.



The on-premises mode is the most preferable among the enterprises, which consider data as a valuable asset and need to maintain high-level security to comply with regulations.The cloud deployment mode is dominating the market due to its advantages, such as scalability, easy availability, and cost-savings.



The cloud segment is expected to account for a larger market size during the forecast period.



Among verticals, the healthcare and life sciences segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The NLP market is segmented into the various verticals, particularly BFSI, IT and telecom, retail and ecommerce, healthcare and life sciences, transportation and logistics , government and public sector, energy and utilities, manufacturing, others (education, travel and hospitality, and media and entertainment).The healthcare and life sciences vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The vertical’s high growth rate can be attributed to the increasing healthcare complexities and growing need for advanced NLP-driven EHRs to extract meaningful insights from unstructured clinical data. To address the COVID-19 impact on the BFSI vertical, the adoption of digital technologies such as video banking facilities, AI-supported tools, and conversational platforms has become essential.



North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

The NLP market has been segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America.Among these regions, North America is projected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.



Improvements in cloud computing platforms, which are now more efficient, affordable, and capable of processing complex information, have led to the growth of inexpensive software development tools and plentiful datasets, which play a vital role in the development of AI technology in the US market. APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period on account of the rising awareness and increasing AI investments.



Breakdown of primaries

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), innovation and technology directors, system integrators, and executives from various key organizations operating in the NLP market.

• By Company: Tier I: 34%, Tier II: 43%, and Tier III: 23%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives: 50%, Directors: 30%, and Others: 20%

• By Region: North America: 25%, APAC: 30%, Europe: 30%, MEA: 10%, and Latin America: 5%



The report includes the study of key players offering NLP solutions and services.It profiles major vendors in the global NLP market.



The major vendors in the global NLP market are include IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Google (US), AWS (US), Facebook (US), Apple (US), 3M (US), Intel (US), SAS Institute (US), Baidu (China), Inbenta (US), Veritone (US), Dolbey (US), Narrative Science (US), Bitext (Spain), Health Fidelity (US), Linguamatics (UK), Conversica (US), SparkCognition (US), Automated Insights (US), Gnani.ai (India), Niki (India), Mihup (India), Observe.AI (US), Hyro (US), Just AI (England), RaGaVeRa (India).



Research Coverage

The market study covers the NLP market across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as components, type, application, organization size, deployment mode, vertical, and regions.



It includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report would provide the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall NLP market and its subsegments. It would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights better to position their business and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. It also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities



