MIRAMAR BEACH, FL, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- MasterBeat Corporation (OTC: MSTO), a company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, collectible classic automobiles, and other tangible assets through its subsidiary SBQ Holdings, LLC, is pleased to announce its automotive division, JTEC Automotive, sold and profited from their premier classic auto custom build of its 1969 Pontiac Firebird.



As announced on May 11, 2020, JTEC Automotive entered into a partnership agreement to complete the restoration and customization of a 1969 Pontiac Firebird, and on December 17, 2020, JTEC announced the completion of the build and that the Firebird would be marketed and featured at MaxMotive, out of Boca Raton, Florida ( www.maxmotive.com ).

JTEC Automotive’s 1969 Pontiac Firebird, their first custom classic build, has been sold generating $30,000 in revenue and $15,000 in net profit for Masterbeat and its shareholders. In addition to the realized revenue and profit, JTEC has once again proven the viability and success of its diversified business model.

“We are thrilled with the results of our first custom build, sale and profit from our 1969 Firebird. We plan to keep the positive momentum of our diversified business model going forward,” stated Josh Tannariello, CEO of MasterBeat Corp. “The ’69 Firebird was a pilot project utilizing partner owners to mitigate our risk profile, but our next custom project will be 100% owned by JTEC and its shareholders thereby realizing 100% of project revenues and profit. We are bidding on several other classic cars right now for our next custom build, focusing on two specific makes and models: the Ford Mustang Fastback (years 1967 to 1968) and the Dodge Charger (years 1968 to 1969). Our next build will fall under the restomod (restored and modified) category, and we believe this business segment, combined with our real estate and online platforms, will continue to deliver revenues, profits and value for our Company and our shareholders.”

About MasterBeat Corp.

MasterBeat Corporation (OTC: MSTO), incorporated under the laws of Delaware, is a publicly traded company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, and other tangible assets. The company believes its progressive approach to an old school model, especially in this market based on fragile earnings multiples and uncertainty, to acquire hard, tangible assets will not only offer long term capital appreciation but also deliver revenues, profits, and self-sustainability.

www.masterbeatcorp.com

info@masterbeatcorp.com

