Military electronic equipment has undergone tremendous advancements during the past few years. Some of the key requirements in electronic devices and systems used for military applications include high reliability, efficiency, and compact size. Due to these requirements, market players put enormous efforts into developing technologically advanced embedded systems.



Rack-mount server segment is estimated to grow at highest CAGR in the military embedded systems market in 2020.

Based on server architecture, the rack-mount server segment of the military embedded systems market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The growth of this segment can be attributed due to the increasing demand in naval weapon systems and commend command and control centers to drive the market for rack-mount server.



Rugged rackmount server is highly used in naval, airborne and ground-based applications.In 2019, Mercury Systems included over 50 Models to its rugged server product line.



Enhanced Reliability: EnterpriseSeries servers see a wide range of military-grade specifications, including MIL-STD 810G, 461F (EMI/RFI), 901D (shock), 167-1 (vibration), 1474-D (airborne noise), and 740-2 (structural borne noise).



New installation type segment is estimated to lead the military embedded systems market in 2020.

Based on the Installation Type, the new installation segment of the market is expected to lead the market, and the trend is likely to continue until 2025. The growth of this segment can be attributed due to the growing defense budget allocations for new installation of advanced military embedded systems. countries like the US and the UK are allocating defense budgets for the new installation of advanced military embedded systems, which are anticipated to drive this segment globally.



Intelligence, surveillance, & reconnaissance (ISR) application segment is estimated to lead the market in 2020.

Based on application, the intelligence, surveillance, & reconnaissance (ISR) segment of the military embedded systems market is expected to lead the market, and the trend is likely to continue until 2025.The growth of this segment can be attributed due to the increasing procurement of advanced and high-tech surveillance & monitoring systems.



The ISR systems act as a force multiplier by providing advanced situational awareness to armed forces, and this is the biggest attribute useful for military wielding platforms, such as manned aircraft, maritime surveillance aircraft, and unmanned aerial systems. Various armed forces are modernizing ISR and cyber capabilities, thereby enabling the special operations forces with enhanced capabilities and technologies in terms of observation, visualization, and collaboration in tactical, operational, and strategic warfighting situations.



North America is estimated to account for the major share of the military embedded systems market in 2020.

The North America region is estimated to lead the military embedded systems market in 2020 due to increased investments in defense equipment and warfare capabilities, and the implementation of network-centric infrastructure.The major countries under this region are the US and Canada, with the US leading the military embedded systems industry in North America.



The US is a technologically superior country with a huge potential for investment in military electronics. Major players such as Mercury Systems, Inc. (US) Curtiss-Wright Corporation (US), and SMART Embedded Computing (US), are engaged in the R&D of blade servers and rack-mount servers, thereby driving the growth of the military embedded systems market in North America.

• By Company Type: Tier 1–35%; Tier 2–45%; and Tier 3–20%

• By Designation: C Level Executives–35%; Directors–25%; and Others–40%

• By Region: North America–45%; Europe–20%; Asia Pacific–30%; and Rest of the World (RoW)–5%



The major players in the military embedded systems market include Mercury Systems, Inc. (US) Curtiss-Wright Corporation (US), Advantech Co., Ltd., (Taiwan) SMART Embedded Computing (US), and Kontron (S&T) (Germany) and others.



Research Coverage

The study covers the military embedded systems market across various segments and subsegments.It aims at estimating the size and growth potential of this market across different segments based on component, product type, platform, application, technology, services, architecture, and region.



This study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key market strategies adopted by them.



