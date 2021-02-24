Grain LT is being acquired from UAB AUGA Grūduva, another company of the group, therefore the acquisition will not materially affect the financial results of the group. This acquisition is a part of the Company's overall efficiency strategy, which aims to increase operational efficiency and simplify the group's structure and processes.

Grain LT is the main trading entity of the Company, selling agricultural products grown by the group’s companies in many European countries. Changes in the group’s structure confirm the importance of Grain LT and its activities in the operations of the group and the implementation of the strategy in the future.



