QUINCY, Mass., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retail Business Services, the services company of Ahold Delhaize USA, today announced $50,000 in donations to three non-profits as the company continues to recognize Black History Month, as well as the recent observation of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s life and legacy. The company’s donations include a $25,000 donation to Thurgood Marshall College Fund, a $15,000 donation to BRAG and a $10,000 donation to Black Girls Code.



The donations were announced as part of the company’s Black History Month celebrations. Throughout the month, associates are invited to learn about the history, achievements and central role of the Black community in our country and world.

“While Retail Business Services recognizes Black History Month annually, it takes on an especially significant meaning this year as we continue to learn from one another and unite against racial injustice,” said Roger Wheeler, President, Retail Business Services. “This February, in addition to our Black History Month activation for associates, we are honored to make donations to these non-profits to support the important work they do in the communities we serve to support Black education and equity. We hold ourselves accountable for lasting change in the communities where we work and live. This is just one small part of our ongoing journey to support equity and inclusion.”

These donations are part of a previous $5 million commitment to support racial equality that Retail Business Services made in collaboration with other Ahold Delhaize USA companies in June 2020. As part of that commitment, the companies of Ahold Delhaize USA are continuing to work with associates and community partners to support education, advocacy and business development within the Black and African American community.

