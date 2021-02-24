New York, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Recombinant Proteins Market by Product, Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06028027/?utm_source=GNW

Emerging markets in Asian countries and the rising focus on personalized medicine & protein therapeutics are other factors expected to offer strong growth opportunities for players in the recombinant proteins market. In contrast, the declining cost of recombinant proteins may restrict market growth to a certain extent



The pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companiessegmentis expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Based on end users, the recombinant proteins market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, academic research institutes, contract research organizations, and other end users.Pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies accounted for the largest share of the end-user market in 2020.



The large share of this segment is attributed to the high requirement of recombinant proteins for prognostic, predictive, or diagnostic identification and the quantification of biomarkers in drug discovery & development. Moreover, factors such as the patent expiration of blockbuster drugs and increasing investments in drug development support the growth of this segment.



Biologics segment will witness the highest growth intherecombinant proteins market.



Based on type, the drug discovery & development market is segmented into biologics, vaccines, and cell & gene therapy.Biologics accounted for the largest share of the drug discovery & development application for the recombinant proteins market and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The large share of the biologics segment is attributed to the factors such as the increasing prevalence & incidence of target diseases, increasing research & development, and the strong development pipeline for recombinant protein-based biologics.



North America will dominate the market during the forecast period.

Geographically, the recombinant proteins market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of therecombinant proteins market.The large share of this region in the global market is attributed to the rising incidences of chronic & infectious diseases, increasing R&D spending, increasing research activities, favorable government funding, and the presence of key players in this region.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Company Type -Tier 1: 36%, Tier 2: 45%,and Tier 3: 19%

• By Designation - C-level:33%, D-level:40%, and Others:27%

• By Region - North America:36%, Europe:28%, Asia Pacific:19%, and Rest of the World: 17%



List of Companies Profiled in the Report

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)

• Miltenyi Biotech (Germany)

• Sino Biological Inc. (China)

• Merck KGaA (Germany)

• Abcam plc (UK)

• Biolegend (US)

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US)

• GenScript Biotech Corporation (China)

• Enzo Life Sciences, Inc. (US)

• BPS Bioscience, Inc. (US)

• PeproTech, Inc. (US)

• Proteintech Group, Inc. (US)

• Abnova Corporation (Taiwan)

• R&D Systems (US)

• STEMCELL Technologies Inc (Canada)

• RayBiotech Inc (US)

• CellGenix GmbH (Germany)

• ACROBiosystems (US)

• ProSpec-TechnoGene Ltd. (Israel)

• Neuromics (US)

• RICHCORE LIFESCIENCES PVTLTD (India)

• Icosagen AS (US)

• ProteoGenix (France)

• United States Biological (US)

• StressMarq BiosciencesInc (Canada)

• Aviva Systems Biology Corporation (US)



Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the global recombinant proteinsmarket.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as product,application, end userand region.



The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints,and opportunities) affecting market growth.It evaluates the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.



The report also studies micromarkets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total recombinant proteins market. The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four major regions.



Reasons to Buy the Report:



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on recombinant proteins offered by the top 25 players in the recombinant proteins market. The report analyses the recombinant proteins market by product, application, end userand region.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various recombinant proteins across key geographic regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the recombinant proteins market.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market ranking and strategies of the leading players in the recombinant proteins market.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06028027/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001