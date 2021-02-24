



Amid pandemic, Internet Service Providers choose Minim to deliver premium connectivity services to largely underserved areas worldwide

Manchester, NH, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Minim (OTCQB: MINM), the creator of innovative Internet access products, today announces the expansion of its global footprint with Internet Service Provider (ISP) customers in Africa, Europe, and North America. As the pandemic has broadened the home’s dependency on Internet connectivity, Minim today introduces Inq.Malawi, Wi-fibre Inc., Signa Technologies, Skyweb Illinois, and Wildanet as customers that are delivering safe and reliable connectivity to largely underserved areas.



“For over a year now, the pandemic has challenged our global broadband service provider community with network strains, consumer financial challenges, and technician safety concerns. It hasn’t been easy,” said Gray Chynoweth, CEO of Minim. “But we’ve had the pleasure of helping our customers problem solve and persevere. We are extremely proud to be part of their journey and solution – every connected home must be safe and easy to use for life and work.”



Minim provides WiFi management and security software that helps ISPs reduce operational costs and increase customer satisfaction through a better connectivity experience. Wi-fibre Inc., a fiber-wireless ISP serving the Alberta, CA area, has seen a 50% decrease in support call burden and 40% decrease in on-site technician visits.



“We are finding families love Minim for the ability it gives them to control what happens in their home,” explained Ken Losey, President at Wi-fibre Inc. “And we love Minim because it allows us insights and the ability to manage and fix issues, which we were completely blind to before.”



Wildanet and Signa Technologies, which are both wireless ISPs and UK Wireless Internet Service Provider Association (WISPA) members, are leveraging Minim to deliver fast and reliable broadband services to rural communities across the UK.



“So far, Minim has helped reduce support calls from customers whose devices are hogging their bandwidth, thereby slowing down their overall connection. The tool helps customers monitor and manage their devices better, to get the best out of their connectivity experience,” said Martyn Boswell, Managing Director at Signa Technologies Ltd.



Skyweb Illinois, a wireless ISP in the United States serving the Central Illinois area, is also delivering high speed broadband to hundreds of underserved homes. Utilizing Minim-powered WiFi systems by MikroTik and Motorola, their subscribers enjoy access to the Minim® Mobile app for intuitive network insights and personalization.



“Our customers use the mobile app to control their home network, including parental controls and for monitoring the overall network status,” said Nick Hampson, Network Manager at Wildanet.



Many of the 130+ ISP partners in the Minim community have chosen to offer the Minim app as part of a custom, white-labeled solution. Inq.Malawi, a cloud and digital service provider delivering reliable fiber and wireless connectivity solutions in southeast Africa, recently launched inq. Analytics to a subset of their client base and have since planned a mass rollout to target a thousand more of their subscribers.



With Minim’s Data Tracker feature set, Inq. will help subscribers better understand and manage data usage. The company reports that they have already resolved many issues pertaining to data usage confusion by simply recommending Minim.



About Minim

Minim (OTCQB: MINM) is the creator of innovative internet access products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. Headquartered in Manchester, NH, the company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola® brand. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leading to happy and safe homes where things just work. To learn more, visit https://www.minim.com.

MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license.

