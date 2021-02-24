SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corel Corporation today announces the appointment of Andrea Johnston as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Johnston joins Corel following 10 years at OpenTable where she last held the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO) and played a key role in helping the company manage its transition to cloud-based solutions. As CRO for Corel, Johnston leads the teams responsible for the company’s extensive digital-direct platform, supporting licensing customer success, and serving a network of more than 30,000 channel partners across the world. Johnston will play a pivotal role in helping to shape customer experience and the continued evolution of Corel’s cloud-based offerings.

“Andrea’s superpower is her customer-centric sales focus that will further strengthen our commitment to the millions of knowledge worker customers we serve, including individuals, SMBs and enterprises,” said Christa Quarles, CEO of Corel. “This is a transformative time as we build on our industry-leading technology and globally recognized brands and Andrea’s relentless growth hacking and expertise in SaaS solutions will be invaluable. Experiencing her remarkable leadership style firsthand when I was CEO of OpenTable, I’m pleased to have her in this critical role to help shape Corel’s future, drive revenue and accelerate our growth.”

“The way we work has changed faster than anyone could have imagined and demand for productivity solutions has exploded. Corel’s unique portfolio is ideally suited to meet these needs and I’m honored to work with Christa and the entire leadership team as we support customers through this time,” said Johnston. “Whether it’s Parallels’ cutting-edge remote access and cross-platform solutions or CorelDRAW’s web-based collaboration capabilities, Corel technologies are constantly evolving to enable people to connect and succeed. I’m excited to work across our teams to help provide integrated experiences and business-critical solutions for today and the future.”

Andrea Johnston’s biography is available at www.corel.com/executiveteam.

Corel products enable more than 90 million connected knowledge workers around the world to do great work faster. Offering some of the industry's best-known software brands, we give individuals and teams the power to create, collaborate, and deliver impressive results. Our success is driven by an unwavering commitment to deliver a broad portfolio of innovative applications to inspire users and help them achieve their goals.

Corel’s creative, productivity, and virtualization solutions leverage the latest in technology to empower knowledge workers. Parallels® solutions, including the new Parallels® Desktop for Chromebook Enterprise, enable workers to use and access the applications and files they need across their favorite devices and preferred technology – whether local or remote. Cloud-based collaboration capabilities in MindManager® and CorelDRAW® streamline the sharing of ideas in a world that forces them to work apart. Creative brands including Painter®, PaintShop® Pro, Pinnacle™ and VideoStudio® offer customers powerful tools to communicate effectively through art, photo and video. While WinZip® encryption, file management, and compression solutions deliver secure file sharing across email, a network, or the cloud.

To learn more about Corel, please visit www.corel.com.

© 2021 Corel Corporation. All rights reserved.

