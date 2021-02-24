Covina CA, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Pneumococcal Vaccine Market accounted for US$ US$8.1 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 13.5 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.3%. Serious and potentially fatal pneumococcal infections is protected by the pneumococcal vaccine. It's also known as the pneumonia vaccine. Pneumococcal infections caused by the bacterium Streptococcus pneumonia which lead to pneumonia, septicemia (a kind of blood poisoning) and meningitis. All adults (65 years or older) should receive dose of pneumococcal polysaccharide vaccine (PPSV23). In addition, CDC recommends PCV13 based on shared clinical decision-making for adults 65 years or older who do not have an immune compromising condition, cerebrospinal fluid leak, or cochlear implant.
The report " Global Pneumococcal Vaccine Market, By Vaccine type (Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine and Pneumococcal Polysaccharide Vaccine), By Product Type (Prevnar 13, Synflorix, Pneumovax 23), By Sector (Public and Private), By Distribution Channel (Distribution Partner Companies, Non-Governmental Organization, Government Authorities) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030”
Request a Free Sample Copy of this Business Intelligence Report @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/4632
Key Highlights:
Analyst View:
Adoption of pneumococcal vaccines has shown significant growth due to focus of governmental and non- governmental bodies. Moreover, rise in prevalence of pneumonia within the developing countries further boost the market. Global Action Plan for the Prevention and Control of Pneumonia and Diarrhea (GAPPD) and Gates Foundation are the non-governmental organizations which encourages the manufacturers to develop novel vaccines to cater large population.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Pneumococcal Vaccine Market, By Vaccine type (Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine and Pneumococcal Polysaccharide Vaccine), By Product Type (Prevnar 13, Synflorix, Pneumovax 23), By Sector(Public and Private), By Distribution Channel (Distribution partner companies, Non-governmental organization, Government Authorities) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030”
Ask for a Discount on the Current Pricing @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-discount/4632
Key Market Insights from the report:
The global pneumococcal vaccine market accounted for US$ 8.1 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 13.5 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.3%. The global pneumococcal vaccine market is segmented based on the vaccine type, product type, sector, distribution channel and region.
Competitive Landscape:
The key players operating in the global pneumococcal vaccine market include Pfizer, Merck, Glaxosmith Kline plc, Astra Zeneca, Baxter International, Sanofi Pasteur MSD, CSL Ltd, Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co., Ltd. (Beijing Minhai Biotechnology Corporation Limited), SK Bioscience and Walvax Biotechnology Co., Ltd.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:
https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/global-pneumococcal-vaccine-market-4632
About Prophecy Market Insights
Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.
Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:
Key Topics Covered
To know more Contact Us: Sales Prophecy Market Insights 1 860 531 2701 Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com
PMI
Pune, INDIA
To know more Contact Us: Sales Prophecy Market Insights 1 860 531 2701 Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com
logo-alt.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: