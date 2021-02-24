**Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or release publication, distribution or dissemination, directly or indirectly, in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities Laws**



﻿CALGARY, Alberta and TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnetic North Acquisition Corp. (TSXV: MNC; MNC.PR.A) (“Magnetic North” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Company has been named to the 2021 Venture Top 50 list. The Venture 50 is the TSX Venture Exchange’s flagship annual program showcasing the top performing listed companies from five industry sectors: Clean Technology and Life Sciences, Diversified Industries, Energy, Mining and Technology.

Andrew Osis, Co-CEO Magnetic North commented, “It is a tremendous honour to be recognized by the Venture 50 as a 2021 top performing company. The entire Magnetic North team has been working hard to the benefit of our shareholders, and today joins in to celebrate those organizations that have performed exceptionally well during these continued challenging market conditions.”

For more information on the 2021 TSX Venture 50, please see the following link https://www.tsx.com/venture50.

About Magnetic North Acquisition Corp.

Magnetic North invests and manages businesses on behalf of its shareholders and believes that capital alone does not always lead to success. With offices in Calgary and Toronto, our experienced management team applies its considerable management, operations and capital markets expertise to ensure its investee companies are as successful as possible for shareholders. Magnetic North common shares and preferred shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the stock symbol MNC and MNC.PR.A, respectively. For more information about Magnetic North, visit its website at www.magneticnac.com. Magnetic North’s securities filings can also be accessed at www.sedar.com.

For Further Information, Please Contact:

Graeme Dick Stephen McCormick Investor Relations VP, Capital Markets 403-451-0939 403-451-0939 graeme@colwellcapital.com stephen@magneticnac.com

