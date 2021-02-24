TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IVANS®, a division of Applied Systems®, today announced the January 2021 results of the IVANS Index™, the insurance industry’s premium renewal rate index. Year over year, all lines of business experienced an increase in average premium renewal rate, except Workers’ Compensation, which saw a negative change in premium. Month over month, premium renewal rates for lines of business including General Liability, Umbrella and Workers’ Compensation experienced upticks, while Commercial Auto, BOP and Commercial Property experienced decreases in premium renewal rates.

Premium renewal rate change by line of business for January 2021 highlights include:

Commercial Auto : 4.45%, down from 5.03% last month.

: 4.45%, down from 5.03% last month. BOP: 4.46%, down from 4.64% at the end of December.

4.46%, down from 4.64% at the end of December. General Liability: 3.69%, up from 3.59% the month prior.

3.69%, up from 3.59% the month prior. Commercial Property: 5.63%, down from 5.68% in December.

5.63%, down from 5.68% in December. Umbrella: 4.29%, up from 3.79% the month prior.

4.29%, up from 3.79% the month prior. Workers’ Compensation: -1.02%, up from -1.7% last month.

“Year over year, premium renewal rates continued to climb in January across nearly all major commercial lines of business, except Workers’ Compensation,” said Kathy Hrach, vice president of Product Management, IVANS Insurance Services. “We are seeing the rate change for General Liability steadily increase month over month, while Commercial Auto has fluctuated each month, ending this month with a downtick in premium renewal rate change as compared to the end of year 2020.”

Released monthly, IVANS Index is a data-driven report of current conditions and trends for premium rate renewal change of the most placed commercial lines of business in the insurance industry. Analyzing more than 120 million data transactions, the IVANS Index premium renewal rate change measures the premium difference year over year for a single consistent policy. Inclusive of more than 33,000 agencies and 430 insurers and MGAs, the IVANS Index is reflective of the premium rate change trends being experienced by all agencies and insurers across the U.S. insurance market. IVANS Index is available to agencies and insurers as part of Market Insights at markets.ivansinsurance.com.

About IVANS

IVANS, a division of Applied Systems, is the insurance industry’s exchange connecting insurers, MGAs, agencies, and the insured. IVANS cloud-based software automates the distribution and servicing of insurance products. IVANS innovation and expertise connects 33,000 independent insurance agencies and 430 MGA and insurer partners to enable millions of people to safeguard and protect what matters most in people’s lives.

