New York, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Human Microbiome Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956987/?utm_source=GNW

5 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Acute Diarrhea, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 14.9% CAGR to reach US$527 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Obesity segment is readjusted to a revised 12.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 4.7% share of the global Human Microbiome market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 13.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Human Microbiome market in the U.S. is estimated at US$115.6 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.56% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$167.2 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.2% and 11.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$167.2 Million by the year 2027.



Diabetes Segment Corners a 3.8% Share in 2020



In the global Diabetes segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 13.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$12 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$29.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$114.2 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 247-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

DowDuPont, Inc.

Enterome SA

Merck & Co., Inc.

Metabiomics Corporation

Microbiome Therapeutics, LLC.

Osel, Inc.

Second Genome

Vedanta Biosciences, Inc.

ViThera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956987/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Human Microbiome Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2018E



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Human Microbiome

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Human Microbiome by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Human Microbiome by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Acute Diarrhea by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Acute Diarrhea by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Acute Diarrhea by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Obesity by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Obesity by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Obesity by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Diabetes by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Diabetes by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Diabetes by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Autoimmune

Disorders by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through

2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Autoimmune Disorders by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Autoimmune Disorders by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Cancer by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Cancer by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Cancer by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Mental Disorders

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 20: World Historic Review for Mental Disorders by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Mental Disorders by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Diseases by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Diseases by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Diseases by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Therapeutics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 26: World Historic Review for Therapeutics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Therapeutics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Diagnostics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 29: World Historic Review for Diagnostics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Diagnostics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Probiotics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 32: World Historic Review for Probiotics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Probiotics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Prebiotics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 35: World Historic Review for Prebiotics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Foods by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 38: World Historic Review for Foods by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Foods by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Medical Foods by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 41: World Historic Review for Medical Foods by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Medical Foods by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 43: World Current & Future Analysis for Drugs by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 44: World Historic Review for Drugs by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Drugs by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 46: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Product

Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 47: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 48: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Human Microbiome Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 49: USA Current & Future Analysis for Human Microbiome by

Disease Indication - Acute Diarrhea, Obesity, Diabetes,

Autoimmune Disorders, Cancer, Mental Disorders and Other

Diseases - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 50: USA Historic Review for Human Microbiome by Disease

Indication - Acute Diarrhea, Obesity, Diabetes, Autoimmune

Disorders, Cancer, Mental Disorders and Other Diseases Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 51: USA 15-Year Perspective for Human Microbiome by

Disease Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Acute Diarrhea, Obesity, Diabetes, Autoimmune Disorders,

Cancer, Mental Disorders and Other Diseases for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



Table 52: USA Current & Future Analysis for Human Microbiome by

Application - Therapeutics and Diagnostics - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 53: USA Historic Review for Human Microbiome by

Application - Therapeutics and Diagnostics Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 54: USA 15-Year Perspective for Human Microbiome by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Therapeutics and Diagnostics for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 55: USA Current & Future Analysis for Human Microbiome by

Product Type - Probiotics, Prebiotics, Foods, Medical Foods,

Drugs and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 56: USA Historic Review for Human Microbiome by Product

Type - Probiotics, Prebiotics, Foods, Medical Foods, Drugs and

Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 57: USA 15-Year Perspective for Human Microbiome by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Probiotics, Prebiotics, Foods, Medical Foods, Drugs and Other

Product Types for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



CANADA

Table 58: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Human Microbiome

by Disease Indication - Acute Diarrhea, Obesity, Diabetes,

Autoimmune Disorders, Cancer, Mental Disorders and Other

Diseases - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Human Microbiome by

Disease Indication - Acute Diarrhea, Obesity, Diabetes,

Autoimmune Disorders, Cancer, Mental Disorders and Other

Diseases Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 60: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Human Microbiome by

Disease Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Acute Diarrhea, Obesity, Diabetes, Autoimmune Disorders,

Cancer, Mental Disorders and Other Diseases for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



Table 61: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Human Microbiome

by Application - Therapeutics and Diagnostics - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 62: Canada Historic Review for Human Microbiome by

Application - Therapeutics and Diagnostics Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 63: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Human Microbiome by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Therapeutics and Diagnostics for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 64: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Human Microbiome

by Product Type - Probiotics, Prebiotics, Foods, Medical Foods,

Drugs and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 65: Canada Historic Review for Human Microbiome by

Product Type - Probiotics, Prebiotics, Foods, Medical Foods,

Drugs and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 66: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Human Microbiome by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Probiotics, Prebiotics, Foods, Medical Foods, Drugs and Other

Product Types for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 67: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Human Microbiome

by Disease Indication - Acute Diarrhea, Obesity, Diabetes,

Autoimmune Disorders, Cancer, Mental Disorders and Other

Diseases - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Human Microbiome by Disease

Indication - Acute Diarrhea, Obesity, Diabetes, Autoimmune

Disorders, Cancer, Mental Disorders and Other Diseases Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 69: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Human Microbiome by

Disease Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Acute Diarrhea, Obesity, Diabetes, Autoimmune Disorders,

Cancer, Mental Disorders and Other Diseases for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



Table 70: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Human Microbiome

by Application - Therapeutics and Diagnostics - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 71: Japan Historic Review for Human Microbiome by

Application - Therapeutics and Diagnostics Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 72: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Human Microbiome by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Therapeutics and Diagnostics for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 73: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Human Microbiome

by Product Type - Probiotics, Prebiotics, Foods, Medical Foods,

Drugs and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 74: Japan Historic Review for Human Microbiome by Product

Type - Probiotics, Prebiotics, Foods, Medical Foods, Drugs and

Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 75: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Human Microbiome by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Probiotics, Prebiotics, Foods, Medical Foods, Drugs and Other

Product Types for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



CHINA

Table 76: China Current & Future Analysis for Human Microbiome

by Disease Indication - Acute Diarrhea, Obesity, Diabetes,

Autoimmune Disorders, Cancer, Mental Disorders and Other

Diseases - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 77: China Historic Review for Human Microbiome by Disease

Indication - Acute Diarrhea, Obesity, Diabetes, Autoimmune

Disorders, Cancer, Mental Disorders and Other Diseases Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 78: China 15-Year Perspective for Human Microbiome by

Disease Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Acute Diarrhea, Obesity, Diabetes, Autoimmune Disorders,

Cancer, Mental Disorders and Other Diseases for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



Table 79: China Current & Future Analysis for Human Microbiome

by Application - Therapeutics and Diagnostics - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 80: China Historic Review for Human Microbiome by

Application - Therapeutics and Diagnostics Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 81: China 15-Year Perspective for Human Microbiome by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Therapeutics and Diagnostics for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 82: China Current & Future Analysis for Human Microbiome

by Product Type - Probiotics, Prebiotics, Foods, Medical Foods,

Drugs and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 83: China Historic Review for Human Microbiome by Product

Type - Probiotics, Prebiotics, Foods, Medical Foods, Drugs and

Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 84: China 15-Year Perspective for Human Microbiome by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Probiotics, Prebiotics, Foods, Medical Foods, Drugs and Other

Product Types for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Human Microbiome Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 85: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Human Microbiome

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Human Microbiome by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Human Microbiome by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 88: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Human Microbiome

by Disease Indication - Acute Diarrhea, Obesity, Diabetes,

Autoimmune Disorders, Cancer, Mental Disorders and Other

Diseases - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 89: Europe Historic Review for Human Microbiome by

Disease Indication - Acute Diarrhea, Obesity, Diabetes,

Autoimmune Disorders, Cancer, Mental Disorders and Other

Diseases Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 90: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Human Microbiome by

Disease Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Acute Diarrhea, Obesity, Diabetes, Autoimmune Disorders,

Cancer, Mental Disorders and Other Diseases for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



Table 91: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Human Microbiome

by Application - Therapeutics and Diagnostics - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 92: Europe Historic Review for Human Microbiome by

Application - Therapeutics and Diagnostics Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 93: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Human Microbiome by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Therapeutics and Diagnostics for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 94: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Human Microbiome

by Product Type - Probiotics, Prebiotics, Foods, Medical Foods,

Drugs and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 95: Europe Historic Review for Human Microbiome by

Product Type - Probiotics, Prebiotics, Foods, Medical Foods,

Drugs and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 96: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Human Microbiome by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Probiotics, Prebiotics, Foods, Medical Foods, Drugs and Other

Product Types for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 97: France Current & Future Analysis for Human Microbiome

by Disease Indication - Acute Diarrhea, Obesity, Diabetes,

Autoimmune Disorders, Cancer, Mental Disorders and Other

Diseases - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 98: France Historic Review for Human Microbiome by

Disease Indication - Acute Diarrhea, Obesity, Diabetes,

Autoimmune Disorders, Cancer, Mental Disorders and Other

Diseases Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 99: France 15-Year Perspective for Human Microbiome by

Disease Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Acute Diarrhea, Obesity, Diabetes, Autoimmune Disorders,

Cancer, Mental Disorders and Other Diseases for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



Table 100: France Current & Future Analysis for Human

Microbiome by Application - Therapeutics and Diagnostics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 101: France Historic Review for Human Microbiome by

Application - Therapeutics and Diagnostics Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 102: France 15-Year Perspective for Human Microbiome by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Therapeutics and Diagnostics for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 103: France Current & Future Analysis for Human

Microbiome by Product Type - Probiotics, Prebiotics, Foods,

Medical Foods, Drugs and Other Product Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 104: France Historic Review for Human Microbiome by

Product Type - Probiotics, Prebiotics, Foods, Medical Foods,

Drugs and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 105: France 15-Year Perspective for Human Microbiome by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Probiotics, Prebiotics, Foods, Medical Foods, Drugs and Other

Product Types for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 106: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Human

Microbiome by Disease Indication - Acute Diarrhea, Obesity,

Diabetes, Autoimmune Disorders, Cancer, Mental Disorders and

Other Diseases - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 107: Germany Historic Review for Human Microbiome by

Disease Indication - Acute Diarrhea, Obesity, Diabetes,

Autoimmune Disorders, Cancer, Mental Disorders and Other

Diseases Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 108: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Human Microbiome by

Disease Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Acute Diarrhea, Obesity, Diabetes, Autoimmune Disorders,

Cancer, Mental Disorders and Other Diseases for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



Table 109: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Human

Microbiome by Application - Therapeutics and Diagnostics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 110: Germany Historic Review for Human Microbiome by

Application - Therapeutics and Diagnostics Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 111: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Human Microbiome by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Therapeutics and Diagnostics for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 112: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Human

Microbiome by Product Type - Probiotics, Prebiotics, Foods,

Medical Foods, Drugs and Other Product Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 113: Germany Historic Review for Human Microbiome by

Product Type - Probiotics, Prebiotics, Foods, Medical Foods,

Drugs and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 114: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Human Microbiome by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Probiotics, Prebiotics, Foods, Medical Foods, Drugs and Other

Product Types for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



ITALY

Table 115: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Human Microbiome

by Disease Indication - Acute Diarrhea, Obesity, Diabetes,

Autoimmune Disorders, Cancer, Mental Disorders and Other

Diseases - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 116: Italy Historic Review for Human Microbiome by

Disease Indication - Acute Diarrhea, Obesity, Diabetes,

Autoimmune Disorders, Cancer, Mental Disorders and Other

Diseases Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 117: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Human Microbiome by

Disease Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Acute Diarrhea, Obesity, Diabetes, Autoimmune Disorders,

Cancer, Mental Disorders and Other Diseases for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



Table 118: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Human Microbiome

by Application - Therapeutics and Diagnostics - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 119: Italy Historic Review for Human Microbiome by

Application - Therapeutics and Diagnostics Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 120: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Human Microbiome by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Therapeutics and Diagnostics for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 121: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Human Microbiome

by Product Type - Probiotics, Prebiotics, Foods, Medical Foods,

Drugs and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 122: Italy Historic Review for Human Microbiome by

Product Type - Probiotics, Prebiotics, Foods, Medical Foods,

Drugs and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 123: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Human Microbiome by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Probiotics, Prebiotics, Foods, Medical Foods, Drugs and Other

Product Types for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 124: UK Current & Future Analysis for Human Microbiome by

Disease Indication - Acute Diarrhea, Obesity, Diabetes,

Autoimmune Disorders, Cancer, Mental Disorders and Other

Diseases - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 125: UK Historic Review for Human Microbiome by Disease

Indication - Acute Diarrhea, Obesity, Diabetes, Autoimmune

Disorders, Cancer, Mental Disorders and Other Diseases Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 126: UK 15-Year Perspective for Human Microbiome by

Disease Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Acute Diarrhea, Obesity, Diabetes, Autoimmune Disorders,

Cancer, Mental Disorders and Other Diseases for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



Table 127: UK Current & Future Analysis for Human Microbiome by

Application - Therapeutics and Diagnostics - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 128: UK Historic Review for Human Microbiome by

Application - Therapeutics and Diagnostics Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 129: UK 15-Year Perspective for Human Microbiome by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Therapeutics and Diagnostics for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 130: UK Current & Future Analysis for Human Microbiome by

Product Type - Probiotics, Prebiotics, Foods, Medical Foods,

Drugs and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 131: UK Historic Review for Human Microbiome by Product

Type - Probiotics, Prebiotics, Foods, Medical Foods, Drugs and

Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 132: UK 15-Year Perspective for Human Microbiome by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Probiotics, Prebiotics, Foods, Medical Foods, Drugs and Other

Product Types for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 133: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Human

Microbiome by Disease Indication - Acute Diarrhea, Obesity,

Diabetes, Autoimmune Disorders, Cancer, Mental Disorders and

Other Diseases - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 134: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Human Microbiome

by Disease Indication - Acute Diarrhea, Obesity, Diabetes,

Autoimmune Disorders, Cancer, Mental Disorders and Other

Diseases Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 135: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Human

Microbiome by Disease Indication - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Acute Diarrhea, Obesity, Diabetes, Autoimmune



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956987/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001