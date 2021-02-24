Tampa, FL, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Dane has selected IntelliChief, the emerging leader in Enterprise Content Management (ECM), for Accounts Payable Automation. Leveraging IntelliChief’s seamless integration with Oracle JD Edwards EnterpriseOne, this new strategic partnership will provide Great Dane with the tools to streamline, standardize, and automate invoice processing across its nine manufacturing plants and twenty sales branches.

Since 1900, Great Dane has worked tirelessly to establish itself as the transportation solutions leader of today. Great Dane’s success is a product of their unrivaled commitment to the success of customers and employees. Although their fleets of durable and high-quality trailers are beyond compare, Great Dane is equally vested in fostering relationships that last a lifetime.

Today, with the announcement of a strategic partnership with IntelliChief, Great Dane will establish another relationship; one that will become the driving force for faster, more accurate business processes and help Great Dane serve the needs of customers and vendors more efficiently.

Great Dane engaged IntelliChief to help them streamline the procure-to-pay cycle, eliminate paper documents, and automate the approval process of invoices.

“We spent a lot of time on the 4-way match due to our utilization of the catalog,” said Karen Savino, Controller at Great Dane. “We also wanted to secure all discounts available, and sometimes found it difficult when invoices were received at one location and paid at another location.”

In order to address these problems, several web presentations and demos were conducted during the sales process, including a reference call with a customer that dealt with similar invoice volume and had already used one of the competitors on Great Dane’s shortlist.

The customer reference Great Dane spoke with explained their reason for switching to IntelliChief, which involved IntelliChief’s superior 3- and 4-way matching, unit of measure conversions, parts number cross-references, GL coding, and ability to deal with a high volume of invoices.

“IntelliChief proved through demos and discussions that they truly listened to what our needs are,” noted Savino. “We were very pleased with the catalog verification process demoed by IntelliChief, which we knew would be a large hurdle for most AP automation suppliers. IntelliChief realizes one size does not fit all.”

IntelliChief edged out the competition by offering the most feature-rich AP automation solution available, one that could maximize Great Dane’s “straight-through” or “touchless” invoice processing rate so their AP team could focus solely on exceptions.

“We chose IntelliChief over several other vendors because of their seamless automation between their software and the integration with JD Edwards. More importantly to our team, was the extent that IntelliChief learned our business and what our goals were for an automated AP system.”

Great Dane’s Accounts Payable Automation solution features several IntelliChief products, including:

IntelliChief Capture Enterprise for AP Invoices

IntelliChief Analytics

IntelliChief Mobile Access Server

IntelliChief Retention Manager

These integrated technologies will allow Great Dane to automate Accounts Payable while opening the door for future expansion into other departments.

“We are pleased to welcome Great Dane to the IntelliChief customer family,” said Ken Anderson, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at IntelliChief. “We look forward to serving Great Dane as they leverage the JD Edwards AP automation capabilities of our Enterprise Content Management (ECM) platform.”

About IntelliChief

IntelliChief is the emerging leader in Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and Workflow Automation solutions. Leveraging advanced OCR, powerful workflows, document management, and analytics, IntelliChief eliminates manual processes and automates repetitive, time-consuming tasks to help businesses secure a decisive competitive advantage.

As a trusted Oracle Gold Partner and Infor Solution Partner, IntelliChief is recognized for its robust, configurable solutions and secure integrations with all ERP systems and applications. Hundreds of customers in every industry depend on IntelliChief as a strategic partner to help them digitize documents, standardize business processes, and automate Accounts Payable, Sales Orders, Human Resources, and more.

The IntelliChief team is committed to serving our customers, community, and country by guiding them through digital transformation and exemplifying what is possible with an ardent dedication to innovation and progress.

About Great Dane

Great Dane is the leading manufacturer of high-performance commercial transportation equipment, including dry and refrigerated trailers and truck bodies, as well as steel, aluminum, and combo platform trailers. Great Dane has a storied history in the commercial trucking industry and is a driving force in trailer technology, innovation, quality, and customer service. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, and with additional corporate offices in Savannah, Georgia, Great Dane has 10 manufacturing plants strategically located throughout the United States. The company’s network of corporate-owned branches, full-line independent dealers and parts-only independent distributors offers a broad range of distribution points for new and pre-owned trailers as well as aftermarket services across North and South America.

