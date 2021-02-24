WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (Feb. 24, 2021) – As the world embarks on a new era of travel, The Palm Beaches in Southeast Florida – comprised of 39 cities and towns from Boca Raton and Delray Beach to Palm Beach and Jupiter – welcomes a diverse list of new offerings throughout 2021 in America’s First Resort Destination. Highly-anticipated updates include eight new or reimagined hotels, ranging from wellness-centered retreats to revamped luxury landmarks; 19 fresh restaurant concepts involving everything from all-day cafes and waterfront eateries to scratch kitchens and sustainable seafood; plus intriguing experiences and attractions. With the industry’s highest safety standards in place at Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) and throughout the destination – thanks to The Palm Beaches Pledge and Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) STAR™ accreditation – visitors traveling from near or far can rest assured that Discover The Palm Beaches, the official tourism marketing corporation for Palm Beach County, is committed to providing a stress-free travel experience from the moment of arrival. Whether a die-hard scuba diver, wine connoisseur, wellness retreat aficionado or simply a beach-lover, there is something new and exciting for everyone in The Original, The One, The Only: The Palm Beaches. Newsworthy developments for 2021 include:

New ACCOMODATIONS

White Elephant Palm Beach – Palm Beach (Recently Opened – November 2020)

Recently opened on Nov. 4, 2020, Nantucket’s iconic White Elephant Resort welcomed its boutique sister property in historic Palm Beach. The new property, which has been completely reimagined by Boston-based architecture firm Elkus Manfredi, represents the total renovation of the Bradley Park Hotel, which dates back to the 1920s and was one of the first hotels in the area. Listed with the Landmark Preservation Commission, the team worked tirelessly with the Town of Palm Beach to create a new hotel that embraces the history of the existing building while incorporating a contemporary interpretation of Mediterranean Revival architecture. The 32-room and suite property maintains the welcoming feel of a private residence, and each accommodation offers a private outdoor space. The interior and exterior displays a natural color palate, in contrast with the pinks and greens synonymous with Palm Beach. The Mizner-style facade is painted a light, creamy-white color with classic black-and-white striped awnings, charcoal-gray roof tiles and black trim to bring a fresh, sophisticated look to the classic structure. Of note is also the original fireplace located in the hotel’s lobby, which has been restored to the grandeur of the Golden Age. Among the amenities are an art collection exceeding 100 works, personally curated by the owners. Guests have complimentary use of Priority Bicycles and BMW vehicles, as well as exclusive access to Barton & Gray yachts.

Amrit Ocean Resort & Residences – Singer Island (Coming Soon – Summer 2021)

Spanning over seven beachfront acres of the Atlantic shoreline on Palm Beach County’s picturesque Singer Island, Amrit Ocean Resort & Residences is a new paradigm of mindful living for those pursuing the best in proactive wellness. Now accepting reservations for August 2021, the property’s two towers – aptly named Peace and Happiness – will be home to a resort and residential mix of 155 wellness resort guest rooms and 182 condos. The brainchild of Amrit founder, Dilip Barot, this cutting-edge example of wellness real estate and resort living will offer a program combining eastern wellbeing philosophies and western technology to create personalized journeys for each guest and resident. Amrit’s team of personal wellness coaches will create individualized programs utilizing the resort’s 100,000 square feet of wellness amenities including: the Aayush Hydrothermal water therapy circuit, indoor/outdoor treatment rooms, an ocean-view demonstration kitchen and plant-centric restaurant, float tank, IV and sound and light therapies, acupuncture, curated skincare, body therapies from around the globe, an extensive hair and scalp rejuvenation program, an array of fitness classes and arguably the most sophisticated, spa-centered Ayurvedic and yoga program in the United States. Amrit’s expert instruction on positive lifestyle changes will be based on The Five Pillars of Nutrition, Fitness, Mindfulness, Sleep and Relaxation. Twelve thousand square feet will be dedicated to hosting events, including weddings through Amrit’s Wellness Wedding program.

The Ray – Delray Beach (Coming Soon – Summer 2021)

Scheduled to open in summer 2021, the new property will be located just blocks north of downtown Delray Beach’s Atlantic Avenue in the highly coveted, artsy community of Pineapple Grove. The hotel will bring design-focused luxury to Delray Beach and feature 141 smart guestrooms with balconies, a 20,000-square-foot pool deck and lounge, two highly curated restaurants, a signature lobby bar, neighborhood café and state-of-the-art fitness programming. With its floating-glass-cube event space, available for parties of 135 to 458 guests, lush plazas, green footprint, and more, The Ray is the embodiment of beach luxury.

Mandarin Oriental – Boca Raton (Coming Soon – Late 2021)

Set to debut in Downtown Boca Raton in late 2021, the 158-room hotel will be Mandarin Oriental’s second property in Florida and seventh in North America. All rooms and suites will be designed in a sophisticated and contemporary style, with exacting attention to detail that is reflective of the Group’s oriental heritage, complimented with golf course or downtown views. The hotel will feature two rooftop pools; fine dining restaurants and bars, including Mandarin Oriental’s signature MO Bar + Lounge, located on the rooftop with an outdoor terrace; and a Mandarin Oriental cake shop. Inspired by both ancient Asian and European traditions, The Spa at Mandarin Oriental will offer holistic rejuvenation and relaxation, as well as a state-of-the art fitness center. Golf legend Jack Nicklaus has begun redesigning the adjacent 18-hole golf course, located at the Via Mizner Golf & City Club, which includes championship facilities as well as a range of family-friendly features. Banqueting and meeting space will include a 4,500-square-foot ballroom and a variety of adaptable conference rooms. The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, consisting of another 92 rooms, will be located in the adjoining tower connected to the hotel by a sky bridge. The two buildings will form part of a two million-square-foot, upscale, mixed-use development called Via Mizner, which will also include a half-mile of luxury retail.

Banyan Cay Resort & Golf – West Palm Beach (Coming Soon – Early 2022)

Banyan Cay Resort & Golf will be West Palm Beach’s newest luxury resort experience. Situated on 250 coveted acres, Banyan Cay is home to state-of-the-art golf practice facilities and Jack Nicklaus’ 300th Signature Golf Course, open now for members and members’ guests. With 18 holes of rolling fairways, sparkling water features and extensive elevation designed by the legendary golfer himself, members and guests enjoy every second of thoughtful play. In March 2019, Banyan Cay’s West Indies-inspired Clubhouse opened its doors, inviting members to indulge in an exclusive dining experience, unwind course-side and enjoy weekly family-friendly activities. By early 2022, a stunning luxury hotel will join the Banyan Cay community, welcoming members and guests to discover 150 boutique guestrooms and suites, dazzling pools, delectable dining options, fitness center, a 5,000-square-foot relaxation and wellness center and more. Banyan Cay’s premier location enables guests to explore West Palm Beach’s endless options for adventure, including world-class shopping districts and exquisite restaurants.

ReIMAGINED Properties

The Colony Hotel – Palm Beach (Completed – January 2021)

The pinkest hotel in Palm Beach, The Colony Hotel, recently unveiled a complete renovation to the hotel’s welcoming lobby, renamed the Living Room. Representing an enhanced atmosphere for guests seeking a communal place to relax and people watch, the iconic Palm Beach hotel announced a partnership with famed hand-painted wallpaper brand de Gournay, whose custom wallpaper adorns each wall for an immersive Palm Beach experience. Designed in collaboration with The Colony owner Sarah Wetenhall, the de Gournay design was inspired by the original mid-century mural that adorned the lobby when the hotel first opened in 1947. The wallpaper features flora and fauna indigenous to South Florida, painstakingly hand-painted on a custom pink Edo Xuan Paper. Alligators creep from shallow pools, and panthers wear diamond necklaces – all while The Colony’s mascot, Johnny Brown, sits high in a palm tree waving the hotel’s pennant flag. With décor designed by Kemble Interiors, the Living Room better reflects The Colony’s ethos of intimate, personalized hospitality and features small vignettes of soft seating, cocktail tables and conversational furniture, making arrival at The Colony feel as though you are welcomed into a private home. A palate of soft pink velvet, bamboo lattice and hand-watercolor gray linen accents the hotel’s original black terrazzo floors, which underwent total restoration. Brass palm tree accent tables and palm frond wall sconces amp up the Palm Beach glam factor, while the focal point of The Living Room is Kemble Interiors’ jaw dropping 10-foot-tall pagoda rising above the fireplace. New this season, the Living Room features all-day beverage, cocktail and light-bite service, making it a chic and centralized locale for visitors to meet, work and socialize at a comfortable distance. To that end, guest check-in will go wireless for a more a personalized and seamless arrival experience, as well as eliminating the shared touch points of check-in desks to allow for social distancing.

Opal Grand Oceanfront Resort & Spa – Delray Beach (Expected Completion – Spring 2021)

Poised in the heart of Delray Beach – a chic, coastal community named as one of “America’s Happiest Seaside Towns” by Coastal Living – the new Opal Grand Oceanfront Resort & Spa, transformed from the Delray Beach Marriott, presents laidback sophistication, contemporary amenities, a thoughtfully composed Anglo-Caribbean design in an enviable location overlooking the glittering Atlantic Ocean. With lavish guestrooms, including 277 extra-large rooms and 89 suites, a new two-story restaurant, Drift, overlooking the allure of Atlantic Avenue, a spa grounded in wellness and more than 30,000 square feet of meeting and event space, the revitalized resort brings together an inviting and casually elegant atmosphere designed to appreciate its one-of-a-kind location. A new exterior transformation, lobby, and dining experience, the Monkey Bar, has already been unveiled, with new spa, restaurant and meeting spaces slated to open by Summer 2021.

PGA National Resort & Spa – Palm Beach Gardens (Expected Completion – TBD)

PGA National Resort & Spa’s multi-million-dollar transformation is underway and is thoughtfully reimagining luxury as the Resort is not only transforming all interior and exterior design, but is also introducing new amenities for guests and members looking for an experience unlike any other. While respecting that golf made it legendary, the team behind the project realizes its future legacy must be focused on offering a fully engaging wellness destination experience with something for every generation of guest and member. The transformation includes a complete resort interior redesign featuring brand new guestrooms and suites, new arrival experience, lobby, lobby bar and two new signature dining experiences featuring two of South Florida’s Top Chef Alumni, Jeremy Ford and Lindsay Autry, also a James Beard nominee. With multiple award-winning designers on the project, the Resort is completing a revamp of its destination Spa at PGA, with interiors being championed by famed local, Venus Williams’ firm, V Starr Design who will reimage the 40,000-square-foot Spa concept and will feature the latest spa treatments to include a salt room. In addition, a complete build out and fresh design of the exclusive Members Club; a newly designed golf experience by Staples Golf featuring a new 18 hole course named The Match, and a new Par 3 short course; called The Staple, designed simply “for fun” according to Andy Staples; a brand new Golf Academy, high end Chocolatier, Ice Cream Shop, Kids Club and much more. Additionally, in development is a brand new Water Feature experience coming in 2022.

New Restaurants + Eateries

The Fish Bowl at High Dive in Rosemary Square – West Palm Beach (Opened – November 2020)

Acclaimed Chef Jeremy Bearman opened High Dive and its new pop-up seafood eatery, The Fish Bowl. In a lush outdoor setting on the lawn at Rosemary Square, The Fish Bowl serves light bites and drinks utilizing the highest quality seasonal produce, ingredients, and fish.

Bluestone Lane at The Colony Palm Beach – Palm Beach (Opened – December 2020)

Brooklyn-based coffee roasters, Bluestone Lane, landed in Palm Beach with their first Florida café at The Colony Hotel. Bluestone Lane at The Colony brings a memorable aromatic experience in a relaxed atmosphere to savor the finest coffee, cappuccino, espresso (and more) paired with delicious fare for breakfast and lunch. Offering soups, salads, sandwiches, pastries and smoothies for dining alfresco on The Colony’s historic steps, or for “grab and go”, Bluestone Lane is the new destination for bean aficionados.

Marisol Restaurant and Beach Club Lobby Lounge at Boca Raton Resort & Club – Boca Raton (Opened – December 2020)

Boca Raton Resort & Club announces the debut of Marisol restaurant and Beach Club lobby lounge, two new concepts created by famed lifestyle impresario and Creative Director Colin Cowie. As part of the iconic property’s $150 million renovation, the Resort partnered with Colin Cowie, credited with creating the gold standard in event planning, working with clients including Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Aniston, Elton John, Oprah and Ryan Seacrest, to reimagine and further elevate the Beach Club guest experience. The lounge stretches over 2,500 square feet and features multiple indoor and outdoor seating areas, each with their own intimate and inviting atmosphere. The experiences transition from barista-made lattes and continental breakfast to light lunches to an alluring candle-lit lounge and terrace in the evening, serving Mediterranean-inspired Mezze plates & sushi, all made for sharing. Situated outside and steps away from the sand, Marisol is a dining destination inspired by Colin’s love for La Dolce Vita and iconic beach clubs set along the Mediterranean. Adorned in a sophisticated color palette of neutrals, soft blues, natural wood and teak furniture, Marisol is the ideal setting for a lively lunch with friends or a romantic dinner. Colin worked closely with the Resort & Club’s Executive Chef Andrew Roenbeck to develop all menu items, ensuring each dish is made with only the highest quality ingredients from around the world.

Pura Vida in Rosemary Square – West Palm Beach (Opened – December 2020)

Pura Vida is an all-day cafe with a boho-chic inspired ambiance that offers a balance of nutritious and delectable dishes, sourced using all local and organic ingredients whenever available. The new West Palm Beach location inhabits 2,500 square feet with a corner-less NanaWall that makes for a picturesque indoor-outdoor experience. Founded by husband-wife team, Omer and Jennifer Horev, the Miami-based concept provides an extensive menu including a range of organic a​ça​i bowls, freshly squeezed juices, superfood smoothies, fresh salads, wraps, bowls and more.

Elisabetta’s Ristorante – West Palm Beach (Opened – Jan. 12, 2021)

The 300-seat, 10,000-square-foot Elisabetta’s is located in downtown West Palm Beach and features a massive multi-tiered patio overlooking the Intracoastal Waterway. The patio includes a regulation-sized bocce ball court, a 25-inch-tall fireplace, an indoor/outdoor bar, a 19th century gelato cart, an outside pizza oven and four vintage gazebos. In addition, the restaurant features a 12-seat private dining room. Elisabetta’s Executive Chef is Andris Salmanis, a Big Time Restaurant Group veteran who most recently served as the executive chef at the Delray Beach location. Everything at Elisabetta’s is made from scratch including all pastas, breads, sauces, baked goods and gelatos. The restaurant features three pizza ovens made in Naples, Italy, 70 wines by the glass and a 400-bottle wine list featuring classic, lesser known, Italian wines and Proseccos of great value. The bar will serve classic Italian cocktails from Negroni’s to Aperol Spritzes.

Dukes Tacos & Margs – Jupiter (Opened – Jan. 22, 2021)

Opened Jan. 22, Chef and Owner David Schroeder’s new taqueria, Dukes Tacos & Margs, offers a creative, cross-cultural street food concept in Jupiter’s Abacoa community. The menu captures the concepts in bites like Southern fried chicken and Texas barbecue tacos. Not only are there the required chips and queso, but the chefs also make their own nixtamalized tortillas on-site, while serving ceviche, oysters and “100-plus” varieties of tequila and mezcal.

Tropical Smokehouse – West Palm Beach (Opened – Jan. 26, 2021)

Having celebrated its grand opening on Jan. 26, 2021, Tropical Smokehouse is now smoking up true Florida BBQ every day, excluding Mondays when the restaurant is closed. Tropical Smokehouse specializes in smoked fish and burgers, served in a casual setting – socially distanced inside, with ample outdoor dining on their tropical outdoor patio or available for takeout.

Amar Mediterranean Bistro – Delray Beach (Opened – Jan. 28, 2021)

This intimate spot is a tribute by hospitality veteran, Nicolas Kurban, to the foods of his Lebanese homeland. Amar Mediterranean Bistro offers a diverse selection of hot and cold mezze, larger plates and fresh pita that’s baked in the bistro’s wood-fire oven.

Kitchen North – Palm Beach Gardens (Opened – January 2021)

Chef Matthew Byrne and his wife and partner, Aliza Byrne, have opened an outpost of their popular West Palm Beach bistro, Kitchen, in the growing Alton plaza of northern Palm Beach Gardens. Expect comfort cuisine and classics with a refined twist, attentive service and the best coconut cake in town.

Bonita’s in Rosemary Square – West Palm Beach (Opened – Feb. 2, 2021)

The newest concept from Ricky and Niria Perez, the duo behind Zipitios at Grandview Public Market, Bonita’s serves authentic tacos, tostadas, and other treats.

Le Bilboquet – Palm Beach (Opened – Feb. 2, 2021)

After much anticipation, Le Bilboquet, a New York-born French restaurant with an A-list following, officially opened its new Palm Beach location on Feb. 2, 2021. Known as Bilbo by its elite New York clientele, the restaurant – on iconic Worth Ave.– features indoor and courtyard seating edged by an ivy-laced wall. It is open for lunch and dinner daily, serving signature dishes such as tuna tartare and le poulet Cajun.

Barrio Sangria Bar in Rosemary Square – West Palm Beach (Opened – February 2021)

Barrio, a covered outdoor experience run by Big Time Restaurant Group, brings diners dishes and drinks inspired by classic Latin neighborhood street food and a full bar that celebrates craft cocktail elements from tropical destinations.

Charlie & Joe’s at Love Street – Jupiter (Opened – February 2021)

Founded by Charlie Modica and Joe Namath, these two friends wanted to create a welcoming place to honor Jupiter’s nautical culture and deep fishing roots. This new space, located at Jupiter Inlet Village, includes two restaurants, a rooftop bar and observatory, and a boutique seafood market – all set against unobstructed views of the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse. Lucky Shuck is an oyster bar and taphouse, complete with a full raw bar and an extensive list of craft beers. Across the heart-shaped courtyard, BEACON is a contemporary American grille with coastal Mediterranean influences. Upstairs, Topside is a rooftop tapas bar with extensive tiki cocktails, the boutique seafood market is called The Tacklebox and sells fresh fish hauled in right from the docks at Love Street, along with chef-inspired to-go items.

Avalon Steak & Seafood – Delray Beach (Opened – February 2021)

Delray Beach’s flourishing Atlantic Avenue will herald the arrival of Avalon this February – a beachy, coastal-inspired steakhouse influenced by Montauk flair and Nantucket panache – presenting elegance and attentive hospitality to residents and visitors alike. Conceptualized by New York’s veteran hospitality operators, Host Restaurants, the 30-year visionaries behind award-winning dining institutions including Scarpetta, Campagnola, American Cut, Bill’s Townhouse and many others, Avalon will showcase the best in land and sea from all coasts with modern dishes taking star at the dinner plate, accompanied by an atmosphere designed to radiate approachable, unstuffy elegance.

Palm Beach Brisket and BBQ – West Palm Beach (Coming Soon – February 2021)

Expected to open in February 2021 at Village Commons Plaza in West Palm Beach, pit master and owner, Cleveland Stubbs, is combining the flavors of Texas, Memphis, the Carolinas and the Caribbean to craft his own unique BBQ flare. Menu items will include a mouthwatering array of classics, including prime beef brisket, prime beef ribs, smoked for 13 hours, hickory smoked whole rotisserie chicken, Caribbean sides such as collards, peas and rice, and much more.

Planta – West Palm Beach (Coming Soon – April 2021)

Renowned plant-based Planta is led by internationally celebrated Chef David Lee and acclaimed restaurateur Steven Salm. Known for its chic and sophisticated interiors, the eatery will offer an elevated dining experience with an innovative, 100-percent plant-based menu that promotes environmental sustainability.

Delray Beach Market – Delray Beach (Coming Soon – Spring 2021)

This market, part of a 150,000-square-foot, mixed used four-story building, will be Florida’s largest food hall at roughly 60,000 square feet and is forecasted to bring in 200 permanent jobs. It is expected to house 25 individually curated, first-in-class vendors. Vendors will include purveyors of local seafood, artisanal coffee, hand-rolled sushi, burgers, a central cocktail bar and more. Parking is expected to be plentiful with a four-level, enclosed parking garage, and an Uber/Lyft drop-off area.

True Food Kitchen – West Palm Beach (Coming Soon – Summer 2021)

The award-winning restaurant that has pioneered health-conscious dining, is opening its doors in West Palm Beach this summer. The restaurant is inspired by the belief that delicious dining and conscious nutrition can go hand-in-hand, without sacrificing flavor, creativity or indulgence. Its menu caters to nearly every food preference with a variety of gluten-free, naturally organic, vegetarian and vegan offerings. The restaurant also features a bar complete with freshly pressed juices, organic teas, and natural refreshers.

Fresh Chefs

Executive Chef Justin Vaiciunas at Amrit Ocean Resort & Residences – Singer Island (Coming Soon – Summer 2021)

Amrit Ocean Resort & Residences, opening in May 2021, announced new Executive Chef, Justin Vaiciunas who oversees all food and beverage operations including the signature AYRE Restaurant, a plant-based concept inspired by the practices of Ayurveda. The menu will be filled with dishes tailored for each dosha, or energy type, circulating through the body. The dining room will feature both indoor and outdoor seating, inviting guests to further engage with and enhance their Amrit experience. Chef Vaiciunas joined the Amrit team in October 2020. He is a native of Detroit who graduated from the Schoolcraft College Culinary Arts Program and began his career at the prestigious Detroit Athletic Club, which has been home to multiple certified Master Chefs. Chef Vaiciunas also went on to compete on the Food Network’s “Cutthroat Kitchen” with celebrity chef Alton Brown. He relocated to San Diego in late 2018 to open The Guild Hotel and has since relocated to take the helm at Amrit Ocean Resort & Residences.

NEW ATTRACTIONS + EXPERIENCES

Sunday Mimosa Cruises with Visit Palm Beach – Palm Beach (Now – March 2021)

Fresh breezes, stunning views and a perfectly poured mimosa will be offered aboard Visit Palm Beach’s 50-foot catamaran, Hakuna Matata, every Sunday through March 2021. Cruise from the downtown West Palm Beach waterfront and enjoy the sights to Peanut Island and the multi-million dollar homes and yachts of Palm Beach Island while sipping bottomless Mimosas or Bloody Marys. The two-hour cruise includes light refreshments, such as coffee, tea and water.

Pup-Friendly Monthly Events at Mounts Botanical Garden – West Palm Beach (Now – May 2021)

Mounts Botanical Garden has turned its annual ‘Dog’s Day In The Garden’ into a monthly event, since mid-December. Going forward, this popular event for people and their canine fur-babies will be held on the second Sunday of each month through May 9, 2021. The event will be held throughout the Garden and regular admission applies: $10 (general); $5 (children 5-12), and free for members.

Curated Artist-in-Residence Program in Rosemary Square – West Palm Beach (Now – Summer 2021)

Rosemary Square announces the second iteration of the New Wave Artist-in-Residence program, an organization founded by Sarah Gavlak with a mission to foster a vital dialogue around diversity, inclusivity, immigration, and equal rights for women, BIPOC, and LGBTQ+ communities through public and artist-in- residence programs for emerging artists from underrepresented communities. December 2020 through summer 2021, the program will welcome three renowned artists and continue the legacy of art patronage by supporting artists working in a multitude of disciplines. New Wave offers financial support, exposure, and career development opportunities to each artist that they invite for a six-week stay. Rosemary Square is providing housing at The Flats at Rosemary Square and a storefront studio space to support their contribution to the public discourse. Each artist will create temporary public artworks for the community to engage with during their residency underscoring Rosemary Square and West Palm Beach as one of the most prominent culture-forward and art-infused destinations in South Florida, home to the largest concentration of public art installed by a private company in Palm Beach County.

Sunday Morning Classes Serenity Yoga – Jupiter (Now – December 2021)

Every Sunday from 10 to 11 a.m., Serenity Yoga is offering a one-hour slow flow yoga with sound healing, aromatherapy and deep guided meditation nestled under the palm trees at Riverbend Park. Attendees should bring their own mat and blanket, and water will be available for purchase for $15 per bottle.

New Art Installations in Rosemary Square – West Palm Beach (Coming Soon – Spring 2021)

Home to the largest concentration of public art installed by a private company in Palm Beach County, Rosemary Square welcomed a curated collection of artists in 2020 including the 32-foot-tall LED The Wishing Tree by Symmetry Labs, the lyrical Water Pavilion West Palm by Jeppe Hein, the thought-provoking My East Is Your West light installation by Shilpa Gupta and the United Migrant Familia of America mural by Renzo Ortega. Related Companies, which oversees Rosemary Square’s development, also recently announced the upcoming commission by British Nigerian artist, Yinka Shonibare, CBE to be unveiled in front of the 360 Rosemary office building in Q2 2021. The piece – a colorful, hand-painted fiberglass sculpture – will stand at 20 feet tall and represent the notion of capturing the movement of wind and freezing it in a moment in time. The fabric used, which is commonly considered to be traditional African cloth, is based on Indonesian batik patterns, factory-produced by the Dutch and sold to West African colonies in the 1800s. Shonibare’s Wind Sculpture series harnesses the metaphors of the hybrid fabric and the invisible force of nature to explore global migration and our interconnected contemporary culture. Additionally, Related Companies is working closely with New York based-Culture Corps to curate the neighborhood’s collection, paving the way for Rosemary Square’s trajectory as an unparalleled urban oasis destination for the arts.

Rosemary Square Retail Shops – West Palm Beach (Coming Soon – Spring / Summer 2021)

Rosemary Square continues to expand its offerings with a dynamic lineup of new retailers. In early 2021, the neighborhood brought in the first Lucid Motors in the east coast with the addition of major lifestyle brands on the horizon, including Urban Outfitters, UNTUCKit and West Elm coming this winter and spring

Loggerhead Marinelife Center – Juno Beach (Coming Soon – Fall 2021)

Situated on one of the world’s most densely nested sea turtle beaches, the center features an on-site hospital, a research laboratory, educational exhibits and aquariums. The 27,500-square-foot addition, set to open in fall 2021, will not only double the center’s hospital capacity and research laboratory, but also significantly enhance its educational efforts with interactive experiences. Visitors will enjoy more than six times the amount of educational programming, a new Marine Life gallery, interactive exhibits and a new auditorium, a large-scale event and symposium venue for up to 400 guests, and a large outdoor ocean-view café. Additionally, LMC announced a two-million dollar-for-dollar matching gift toward the expansion. This matching gift will help the center raise critical funds to deploy the world’s most advanced clean-water filtration system at a sea turtle hospital. The leading filtration system will provide quarantining, filtration, heating and chilling for each individual hospital tank and patient regardless of water quality or environmental conditions.

Maltz Jupiter Theatre – Jupiter (Coming Soon – Late 2021)

The largest regional theater in the southern half of the U.S. – first established in 1979 as Burt Reynold’s Dinner Theater – is moving forward with its $30 million expansion. The expansion will include a long-awaited Broadway-scale stage that allows the theater to qualify for a pre-Broadway or national tour development production, three floors of state-of-the-art production facilities with floor-to-ceiling glass windows, an innovative dining experience, expanded conservatory and lobby, redesigned entrance and second theater space. Designed by Oscar Garcia in tandem with visionary architectural firm Currie Sowards Aguila Architects, the fast-tracked plan entails first framing out the “shell” that will house all aspects of the expansion, giving priority to completing the stage, production support facilities and lobby to ensure that the theater can move seamlessly into its 2021-2022 season as planned. The Broadway-scale stage and production facilities will help it join the ranks of theaters such as La Jolla Playhouse and the Goodman Theatre.

NEW WAYS TO ARRIVE

Palm Beach International Airport – West Palm Beach

Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) is now recognized as 3rd Best Airport in the U.S. in the prestigious Condé Nast Traveler 2020 Readers’ Choice Awards. PBI continues to show its passengers they are traveling “First Class” while at the airport, as this latest award comes on the heels of ranking second highest amongst Medium-Sized U.S. Airports with J.D. Power and being named 9th Best Domestic airport in 2020 with Travel + Leisure. In addition to the recent accolades, PBI became the first airport in Florida to achieve GBAC STAR™ facility accreditation as well as Airports Council International’s Airport Health Accreditation, ensuring a safe, sterile and clean facility for passengers, employees and guests. The airport welcomes Escape Lounge to PBI’s Concourse B, and for furry travel companions, opens two post-security indoor pet relief areas. To read more about PBI's commitment to recovery, please review the PBI Comprehensive Guide: Pandemic Preparedness and Response. Additionally, PBI is instituting an on-site testing facility for ticketed passengers only in February 2021, operated by Helix Virtual, for those seeking access to rapid COVID-19 tests before leaving and after arriving.

Anticipated new domestic and international routes include:

Domestic

Note, flight schedules are subject to change over the next few months. (See the complete schedule at PBIA.org/AirService.)

Allegiant Airlines

* Knoxville (TYS) starting June 3, 2021

American Airlines

* New York (LGA) recently started Feb. 13, 2021

Delta Airlines

* New York (JFK) starting Dec. 18, 2021

Frontier Airlines

* Philadelphia (PHL) recently started Feb. 11, 2021

Jetblue Airways

* New York (LGA) recently started Feb. 11, 2021

* Philadelphia (PHL) starting March 6, 2021

* Chicago (ORD) starting April 6, 2021

* Pittsburgh (PIT) starting April 6, 2021

Southwest

* Washington (DCA) recently started January 2021

* Chicago (MDW) starting March 11, 2021

* Houston (HOU) starting March 11, 2021

* Nashville (BNA) starting March 11, 2021

United Airlines

* Denver (DEN) recently started Feb. 13, 2021

International

Air Canada

* Seasonal service from Canada is anticipated to return in Fall 2021



