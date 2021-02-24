MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KeyedIn, a leading provider of Agile Portfolio Management software, today announced that it was named a leader in the 2021 Project Portfolio Management Data Quadrant from SoftwareReviews, a division of IT research and consulting firm Info-Tech Research Group. The award is based on the collective knowledge of real users and placement is based on satisfaction with product features, vendor experience, capabilities and emotional sentiment.



SoftwareReviews recognized KeyedIn as a leader for reaching a top 5 composite score, which represents the complete and aggregated satisfaction score from end users.

Info-Tech Research Analyst Matt Burton commented that “Allowing executive leadership to drive an overall portfolio is the linchpin of a successful project portfolio management strategy. Without appropriate visibility, portfolio managers might steer their projects in a direction that is misaligned with business priorities for a long time. In a market that has poor adoption rates and little feature differentiation, vendors who score high in our Data Quadrant report, such as KeyedIn, demonstrate that they stand out for executive-level visibility that is flexible, simple, and allows decision-makers to focus on impactful business decisions.”

KeyedIn received leading satisfaction scores in a variety of areas representing vendor capabilities and product features, including:

Vendor Support

Ease of Implementation

Ease of IT Administration

Availability and Quality of Training

KeyedIn also received an Emotional Footprint score of +90, receiving perfect scores on being respectful and efficient. The Emotional Footprint reports on the aggregated emotional response ratings in the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, and strategy and innovation. Other Emotional Footprint metrics in which KeyedIn ranked highly include:

Saving Customer's Time

Being Reliable

Enabling Productivity

Putting Client's Interests First

“We are extremely proud to be recognized by Info-Tech as a Leader and Gold Medalist in Project Portfolio Management, further validating not just the strength and breadth of our software but also our ongoing commitment to our customers,” said Lauri Klaus, CEO for KeyedIn. “We continue to innovate and offer a suite of SaaS-based PPM solutions that support business transformation, strategy realization and organizational change.”

The full research report can be viewed here https://go.keyedin.com/projects/report/infotech-2021-project-portfolio-management-data-quadrant

About SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards and Software Reports:

SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards recognize outstanding vendors in the technology marketplace as evaluated by their users annually. Top vendors in a software category are eligible to receive Data Quadrant Gold Medals, provided their net-promoter scores meet the threshold for sufficiently high user satisfaction across four areas of evaluation: vendor capabilities, product features, likeliness to recommend, and vendor experience. In-depth product evaluation reports are available at http://www.softwarereviews.com.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group, a world-class IT research and advisory firm. Backed by two decades of IT research and advisory experience, SoftwareReviews is a leading source of expertise and insight into the enterprise software landscape and client-vendor relationships. By collecting real data from IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces the most detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

About KeyedIn

KeyedIn helps its customers be more successful by empowering them to place the right bets, turn quickly and deliver faster. As a leader in Agile Portfolio Management, KeyedIn offers a suite of SaaS solutions that support business transformation, strategy realization and organizational change. The company’s award-winning products go beyond simple project management to encompass portfolio analysis, scenario modeling, capacity planning, product portfolio management, strategic resource management and more – supporting the evolving needs of PMOs, ePMOs and SROs. Join the hundreds of customers that have partnered with KeyedIn, including Walgreens Boots Alliance, Universal Electronics and Office Depot. For more information, visit www.keyedin.com, or contact 866-662-6820.

For more media information, contact:

Lisa Hendrickson, LCH Communications for KeyedIn

lisa@lchcommunications.com

516-767-8390