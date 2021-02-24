TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s Provincial and Territorial Federations of Labour are holding a press conference on Thursday February 25 at 9:00 a.m. PT/11:00 a.m. CT/12 p.m. ET., via Zoom, to issue a joint statement demanding paid sick days for every worker in Canada.



No one should have to choose between staying home when they are sick and putting food on the table. That’s why Provincial and Territorial Federations of Labour are united in demanding paid sick days for all workers

Speakers will include:

Kevin Rebeck, President, Manitoba Federation of Labour

Patty Coates, President, Ontario Federation of Labour

Laird Cronk, President, BC Federation of Labour



WHEN: Thursday, February 25, at 9:00 a.m. PT/11:00 a.m. CT/12 p.m. ET

WHERE: Zoom livestream

Media are encouraged to pre-register for Thursday’s press conference on Zoom here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_lsTtidtOTbC8XNMZUW80TA

For more information, please contact:

Andrew Tod

Communications & Research Director

Manitoba Federation of Labour

atod@mfl.mb.ca | 204-391-0063

Melissa Palermo

Director of Communications

Ontario Federation of Labour

mpalermo@ofl.ca l 416-894-3456

Denise Moffatt

Director of Political Action & Government Relations

BC Federation of Labour

dmoffatt@bcfed.ca | 778-228-3124