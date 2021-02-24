Human Rights Council on the Right to Privacy
OISTE.ORG to Address Virtually the 46th Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council on the Right to Privacy
March 3rd 2021 at 3 PM CET
Geneva, February 24, 2021 – The OISTE Foundation, a non-governmental organization, in special consultative status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations (ECOSOC), will lead a virtual panel on the human right to privacy during the 46th Session of the Human Rights Council.
Zoom Registration at: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_HXWDJD60SnWsYKdPaFHTJg
Privacy is as a basic, fundamental human right. It is also an endangered right. New digital technologies track and scrutinize us all at this age of surveillance capitalism (Zuboff, 2018). The digital economy considers every click, search or like as an asset to be monetized. Our lives, reflected in cyberspace, are plundered for behavioral data for the sake of a system that converts our freedom into profit. We are quietly being domesticated into accepting as normal that decision rights vanish before we even know that there is a decision to make.
A new awareness infused by a human-rights based approach that consider each individual “netizen” as a dignified moral being, worth of respect, is required. Otherwise, our connectivity will continue to offer a perverse amalgam of empowerment inextricably layered with diminishment.
|Date & Time
|Mar 3rd
03:00 pm CET
|Title
|OISTE Foundation Webinar; The Human Right to Privacy in
the Age of Surveillance Capitalism
|Special Keynote by
|– Pierre Maudet, Conseiller d’Etat, State of Geneva,
|Moderated by:
|– Carlos Creus Moreira, Secretary General of OISTE
|Speakers
|– Navi Pillay, Former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, OHCHR
– Hans-Christian Boos, CEO, Arago
– Sébastien Fanti, Swiss lawyer, Notary, and Data Protection Commissioner
of the Swiss Canton of Valais
– Estelle Massé, Senior Policy Analyst and Global Data Protection Lead –
Access Now
– Alana Tart, Senior digital, technology and privacy lawyer – PMI
– Steve Crown, Vice President and Deputy General Counsel, Human Rights –
Microsoft
For these reasons, the Foundation OISTE, – building upon the various resolutions adopted by the UN General Assembly and the Human Rights Council touching on the protection and promotion of the right to privacy in the digital age – has set up a panel to address, inter alia, the following issues:
The OISTE Foundation signed The International Principles on the Application of Human Rights to Communications Surveillance right after they were launched at the 24th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva in 2013. OISTE invites other organizations to join: https://necessaryandproportionate.org/
About OISTE FOUNDATION
Founded in Switzerland in 1998, OISTE was created with the objectives of promoting the use and adoption of international standards to secure electronic transactions, expand the use of digital certification and ensure the interoperability of certification authorities’ e-transaction systems. The OISTE Foundation is a not for profit organization based in Geneva, Switzerland, regulated by article 80 et seq. of the Swiss Civil Code. OISTE is an organization in special consultative status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations (ECOSOC) and belongs to the Not-for-Profit constituency (NPOC) of the ICANN.
