Profit in Q4 2020 ISK 526 million

Main results

Margin from sales of goods and services was ISK 5,288 million compared to ISK 5,273 million in Q4 2019, increase of 0.3%.

EBITDA ISK 1,746 million compared to ISK 1,766 million in Q4 2019, decrease of 1.1%.

Decline in results is related to COVID-19 restrictions enforced beginning Q4 2020.

Gross margin from sales 22.8% in Q4 2020 compared to 24.8% in Q4 2019.

Gross margin from sales 24% in 2020 compared to 23.8% in 2019.

Operating expenses related to COVID19 was 153 million in Q4 2020 and 394 million in 2020.

Equity ISK 29,784 million and equity ratio 35.7% compared to 35.3% at the end of 2019.

Net interest-bearing debt without lease liabilities ISK 29,986 million compared to ISK 28,011 million at the end of 2019.





For further information see the attachments.

Attachments