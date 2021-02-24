MILAN, Italy, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The coronavirus has had an impact on various sectors, including aesthetic medicine and cosmetic surgery. Forced to stay at home, many patients have seized the opportunity to have plastic surgery or to devote more time to self-care, trying to improve their small and large aesthetic defects. To understand how the sector has changed, LaPresse spoke to Dr Mirko Manola, one of Milan's best-known and most highly regarded cosmetic surgeons, at his practice in Via Moscova.



“We have witnessed a unique impact,” he reveals, “characterised by a reduction in aesthetic medicine treatments, that is, all those carried out in the laboratory where the patient is received: we are talking about a 30% drop. On the other hand, however, there has been an increase in cosmetic surgery procedures, those that are carried out in the clinic, in my case additive mastoplasty: patients have been more afraid to go to the clinic, but they have been more willing to have an operation: they must have thought that this was the perfect time to do it either because they worked from home or because they could not travel."

There has also been a change in the way the surgeries are carried out, starting with additive mastoplasty, which is Dr Manola's speciality. “It is now compulsory to do a swab test but, in general, patients are more willing to do all the required tests. I have established an even more precise protocol to be able to carry out surgery in total safety: blood tests, electrocardiogram, breast ultrasound, a pre-operative anatomical breast check that can also serve as a check for possible tumour pathologies. After the operation," explains Dr Manola, “all the necessary post-operative checks are carried out to make sure that the procedure, which is obviously carried out on a healthy patient, has no complications."

Talking about beauty, the doctor explains, "I do not perform surgical lifting: I am more inclined to use less invasive techniques and there is a non-surgical, FDA-approved lifting, performed through a device, that is called ultherapy: it is very practical as it can be done on 80% of patients, it has effects comparable to the surgical procedure without cutting and hospitalisation – it is a treatment that lasts about one hour and it is done in the laboratory."

