Norcross, Ga., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MemberCare, a leading provider of mechanical breakdown coverage designed exclusively for credit unions, announces the launch of Edge, a bundled suite of automotive protection products created to provide additional peace of mind for credit union members.

MemberCare offers several unique levels of mechanical coverage that allow credit unions to cater to each member’s specific needs, helping them protect their investment from unforeseen repair costs. With the addition of Edge, credit unions can now offer additional coverage for both new and used vehicle purchases with a suite of benefits unmatched in the industry. Credit unions can cater to each member’s needs by offering MemberCare Edge as supplemental coverage for buyers who have also purchased a vehicle service contract or as a standalone package for those who wish to protect the appearance of their vehicle while enhancing resale value. Benefits include:

• Road Hazard Tire and Wheel

• Cosmetic Wheel Repair

• Key Replacement

• Paintless Dent Repair

• Windshield Repair

• 24/7 Roadside Assistance

“Credit unions are adding members at an extraordinary pace, and they’re looking for new ways to shield those members from unanticipated financial difficulty. MemberCare Edge gives credit unions the ability to provide an enhanced level of protection by offering the best coverage possible for some of the most common expenses that can come out of nowhere,” says Brian Becker, Executive Vice President, APCO Holdings, LLC, parent company of MemberCare. “Aside from routine maintenance already factored into the cost of ownership, expenses like lost keys, flat tires, or cosmetic damage add up and can have a significant impact on a member’s budget. The peace of mind that comes from knowing these costs are covered further strengthens the relationship between credit unions and their members. That’s our ultimate goal and why we continue to look for ways to offer real value and reliable coverage. We continually seek to align with the value and service levels expected by credit unions for their members.”

Since 1984, APCO has maintained a relentless focus on providing industry-leading driver benefits in a very competitive market. MemberCare coverage is the industry’s only Motor Trend® Recommended Best Buy. With this distinction, credit unions can be confident they are protecting their members by partnering with a provider committed to providing industry-leading protection products, unrivaled customer service, and an outstanding claims experience.

For more information, visit MemberCare.com.

About MemberCare

MemberCare provides credit union members with a suite of vehicle coverage designed to improve the vehicle buying and ownership experience—all backed by a best-in-class claims process. We provide credit unions with collaborative support and innovative tools to help them reach their goals. MemberCare is part of APCO Holdings, LLC, which has protected over 11 million customers and paid over $3.5 billion in claims. MemberCare has the industry’s only vehicle protection products named a “MotorTrend Recommended Best Buy” and has an A rating from the Better Business Bureau. For more information about MemberCare, please visit membercare.com. For more information about the APCO Holdings family of brands, please visit apcoholdings.com.

