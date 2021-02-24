SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, education technology nonprofit TalkingPoints announced that it has launched a new video translation feature designed to facilitate more effective communication between teachers and families--in more than 100 different languages -- delivered to mobile devices via text message. TalkingPoints translated video caption feature was specifically designed to further the organization’s mission to connect educators and families--particularly those in under-resourced and multilingual communities--in support of student success.
TalkingPoints translated video captioning makes it easy for teachers to record and send messages and for parents to view and respond. Teachers simply record a video message in the TalkingPoints app and send. Families can then view and read along in their own home languages, making TalkingPoints more accessible than ever before.
“TalkingPoints mission is to facilitate stronger connections between teachers and parents to make a positive impact on student success. We know that video messaging is an increasingly popular and effective way for teachers to share information with parents--particularly those that may be the hardest to reach-- and helps them build more meaningful connections, so it was natural to add translatable video captioning to TalkingPoints,” said Heejae Lim, Founder and CEO of TalkingPoints.
The school-home connection is more important than ever and TalkingPoints helps fuel those relationships by removing language barriers and:
TalkingPoints is free to all teachers and families. Visit www.talkingpts.org for more information.
About TalkingPoints
Founded to help teachers connect with families--particularly those of under-resourced and non-English speaking backgrounds, TalkingPoints multilingual platform uses human and AI-powered, two-way translated communication to deliver information and personalized content in more than 100 languages--via web and mobile apps and through text messages. The platform also delivers scaffolded, guided content and eliminates language barriers, fostering strong collaboration to improve students’ academic success. TalkingPoints currently serves more than 3 million teachers and families across the country.
CONTACT:
Liz Scanlon
liz@talkingpts.org
510.295.7542
TalkingPoints
TP Logo@3x (1).jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: